Centuries stream new album The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding in full

Crusty hardcore four-piece Centuries are premiering their new album The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding in full with Metal Hammer.

The album will be released January 26 via Southern Lord Records, and is the follow-up to their 2013 debut Taedium Vitae.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new album, the band say it’s a record the focuses on the fear and uncertainty of their lives as they get older.

“From bringing children into this world to slowly losing the ones we love and how we choose to cope with an always looming self doubt.”

The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding is out January 26 and is available to pre-order now.

Centuries are also touring Europe in April and May with Portrayal Of Guilt. Dates in the poster below.

