Zavvi are running a 3 for £20 deal on Funko Pop! Vinyl, collectables and action figures, so it might be time to finally complete some of those collections

Black Friday is always a time of year that has toy lovers and collectors flocking to their favourite outlets to find a good deal, but which stores are carrying some of the best bargains so far in 2024? For this nerd's money, you could do a lot worse than jump over to Zavvi where they have a pretty solid deal running that'll let you bag three action figures for £20. Best of all? Zavvi's definition of 'action figure' is actually pretty damn loose, meaning that Funko Pop! Vinyl, statues, Bobbleheads and even puzzles are included in the deal.

Zavvi 3 action figures for £20: at Zavvi UK From classic Star Wars characters to cool Funk Pop! vinyl variants to retro figures and more, Zavvi's 3 for £20 deal will help you flesh out some of those toy collections nicely. Whether for you or for the kids, We don't judge here,

I had a proper browse through all the figures and collectables included in this particular deal and I noticed that lots of them are individually discounted too, so if you don't want to spend £20 or don't really need three new figures taking up shelf space, there could still be some deals worth a look in for you.

My personal favourite is this brilliant, unmasked Sam Trick 'R' Treat bobblehead, that manages to somehow perfect the balance between gruesomely horrible and...I dunno...kinda adorable? Just me? OK, well anyway, it's just under half price on its own at £7.99, down from £14.99. And if you haven't seen Trick 'R' Treat, what are you doing with your life? It's excellent!

Longtime X-Men fans will know that the Age Of Apocalypse storyline was one of Marvel's best 90s runs, and Cyclops' long-haired look was one of the most iconic takes on the character to emerge from it all. Zavvi has that very version of Cyclops available as a Marvel Legends action figure, and it's heavily discounted at a sniff over 50% off, down to £12.99 from £25.99.

As an elder millennial, nothing makes me feel my age more than the realisation that 90s Nickelodeon cartoons are now officially nostalgia bait, which is probably why you can now pick up this Catdog Eekeez Figurine. If you're longing for the days where absurd, hybrid cartoon characters were beamed into your home accompanied by a catchy bluesgrass theme tune, grab this delightfully silly piece for just £5.99, down from £14.99.

Finally, I wanted to give a shout out to this Super7 retro Scorpina figure, based off of the original Power Rangers toy run from the 90s. It's a solid enough discount at £5 off, down from £17.99 to £12.99, but to be honest, this is definitely one of the figures on offer that you'll get the most value for by lumping it in with the three for £20 deal. Up to you though!

