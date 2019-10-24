10 Metal AF costumes to rock this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, you might be fretting about this year's costume. You want to stand out amongst all the standard vampires, witches, ghosts, ghouls and sexy cats, but are lost for ideas. Well, how about ramping up the metal this year?
Slipknot might be an easy choice, the jumpsuit and Joey Jordison or Corey Taylor mask combo is a classic, but what about all those numerous other rockers you might not have thought of? We've compiled the ultimate guide to the spookiest and most badass rock'n'roll outfits to make your spooky season stress-free!
So from the weird to the downright scary, here are our top metal costumes to make you shine this October 31st...
*Disclaimer: While majority of our picks are male, they can easily be mixed up and gender-swapped – that way you'll look even more original!*
Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson, the God of Fuck, the shock rocker who took it to a whole new level... Did anyone else hear the rumour of his removing his ribs? He was the Ozzy of the 90s. The ultimate badass. Parents everywhere prayed their kids wouldn't succumb to the allure of his blasphemous music. So what better costume to scare the bejesus out of those neighbourhood kids?
The 90s Manson was his freakiest, and also his most gender-neautral, so we've compiled the ESSENTIALS to nailing the look:
Get The Look
- Underbust Corset – if you really want to nail Manson's androgynous 90s look, you will no doubt need an underbust corset. Pair it with a black top, or don't – we're not your supervisor
- White Lenses – You can't be Manson without his signature white eye!
- PVC Bottoms – If you are feeling brave you could go for these bum-less chap boxers paired with a mesh one piece to preserve your modesty. Alternatively, you can always play it safe and go for some PVC trousers (ladies, try these).
- Make-Up – Don't forget to stain that pout blood red and add some dramatic facepaint! Stargazer shadows are a staple for any goth's makeup bag.
Ozzy Osbourne
He's barked at the moon and bitten the head off a bat (allegedly), one of the most infamous frontmen in the history of rock and metal, Ozzy Osbourne is a cheap and iconic costume that's sure to get you noticed.
Get The Look
- Wig – You will need those glorious black locks, just like Ozzy's
- Glasses – Nothing says Ozzy more than those signature round lensed specs.
- Cross pendant – He might look Satanic, but Ozzy has sported a great big cross round his neck for his entire career.
- A bat (minus the head)
Eddie (Iron Maiden)
Iron Maiden's Eddie the Head is probably the most recognisable band mascot in history, and he's had many incarnations. From a cyborg to an Egyptian mummy, but our favourite? A lobotomised mental patient from Maiden's fourth studio album Piece of Mind...
Get The Look
- Mask – Or you could always use facepaint (if you are so inclined!) – this lady absolutely nailed Eddie from Legacy Of The Beast.
- Straight Jacket
Corpse Paint
The scariest metal of all – black metal. A scene with links to satanism, murder, church burnings and other grizzly happenings. Plus, it's so bloody SO EASY.
You can either copy one of your favourite black metal artists – Abbath or Gaahl is a good shout – or create your very own customised corpse paint. DONE.
Get The Look
- Facepaint – We'd recommend greasepaint or cream as it won't get all dry and crack, plus you can just use your fingers. Try these black and white paint pots from Grimas to nail the look.
- A first wave of black metal t-shirt – because Bathory and Venom are classics and if you don't have one of their tees in your closet, you should.
- A bullet belt – Channel the second wave of black metal with a classic bullet belt.
- STUDS – Anything studded at all. Honestly. Try this or this on for size.
- A leather biker jacket – finish off the look with a trusty leather jacket (we're sure you've got one already, but if you don't, this one is pretty nice).
- If you want to make it EXTRA scary, why not grab a toy goat, decapitate it, stick its head on a stick and cover it in fake blood? Too far?
King Diamond
Alright, he's kinda like a proto-black metal corpse painted goth – but the Mercyful Fate frontman's look is undeniably iconic. If you don't fancy going generic, go full blown Diamond.
Get The Look
- A top hat
- A gothic gentleman tail coat like this one from Punk Rave. Swoon.
- A high necked black top
- A leather vest
- An inverted cross pendant
- And again, black and white paint!
Jinx Dawson
If you don't know who Jinx Dawson is, you goddamn should do. The psychedelic occult queen and vocal songstress behind Coven. She's even responsible for inventing the horn sign (yes, before Dio!). Her stunningly stark blonde long hair and 60s satanic, witchy vibes make the perfect costume for Halloween – especially if you are keen to look gore-geous rather than grotesque.
Get The Look
- A 60s style black dress
- A blonde wig
- Long, drapey hooded cloak
- Great big eyelashes and 60s-styled black eye makeup
- Some stiletto shaped witchy false nails
- A human skull (just to carry around, as you do...)
Baby Firefly
Baby Firefly. The most fucked up of Rob Zombie's Firefly clan, and also played by his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie. You could dress up as Captain Spaulding, or perhaps Otis... but Baby gets our vote just because it's so goddamn easy. Let's get fucked up!
Get The Look
- A white vest top
- Some ripped up low-rise jeans – you mind need to get some scissors to these.
- CAT-style boots
- A cowboy hat
- Fake blood
- Some form of weapon, we've gone for a knife and a cleaver.
Ghost
Ghost are the spookiest (although kid friendly) band of recent years, plus they boast pretty badass costumes. You can choose to go as frontman Papa Emeritus, one of the Nameless Ghouls, or of course, a lady ghoul!
Get The Look
- For Papa: black and white paint, a Ghost logo adorned hat and grab a black robe and something like this.
- Tobias Forge: Some more black and white paint, plus a white suit.
- Nameless Ghoul: A snazzy jacket like this one , a black morph suit mask and a mask
- Female Ghoul: Grab this ace mask and pair it with a ladies fitted suit!
- For all: Throw on one of these necklaces for good measure.
Kiss
Ahh, Kiss, those Knights in Satan's Service (they aren't by the way, it was a myth) were notorious during those good old days of the USA's Satanic Panic. Nowadays they have a much more friendly image, but they make a pretty badass Halloween costume nonetheless.
Get The Look
- Yet again, you will need that trusty black and white paint.
- A wig like this
- Some inflatable guitars
- We're not sure if this outfit is supposed to be Ace Frehley or Paul Stanley, but it's cool either way.
- Or, channel your inner demon *insanely long tongue not included.
Alice Cooper
Last but not least, why not become the master, nay, god of shock rock, the mighty Alice Cooper? Who doesn't want to be this absolute fucking legend of a man?!
- This absolutely badass Alice Cooper costume that comes complete with a motherfucking SNAKE.
- AND AGAIN, some black and white paint.