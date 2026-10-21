The Rolling Stones release upbeat, sax-powered single Who You Callin' Crazy

Rock legends The Rolling Stones have released a new single. Who You Callin' Crazy, a breezy, upbeat affair powered by saxophonist Courtney Pine, comes from Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, the upcoming expanded deluxe edition of their current album Foreign Tongues.

The deluxe set includes four previously unreleased recordings. In addition to Who You Callin' Crazy, there's Where There's A Will (featuring Steve Winwood on organ), Human Tide, and She Still Comes Around.

A fifth "new" song, Bad Luck Hideaway (a duet by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards featuring drums by the late Charlie Watts), first appeared as a bonus track on the iTunes edition of Foreign Tongues, and then as the B-side to the recent Stones single Mr Charm.

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Who You Callin' Crazy was premiered by BBC Radio 2 DJ Vernon Kay, the lucky recipient of a voice note from Stones' singer Mick Jagger.

"Hi Vernon, it’s Mick here," said Jagger. "I’m excited for you to press play for the first time on Who You Calling Crazy on BBC Radio 2. It's The Rolling Stones’ new single, so I hope you like it. Bye!"

Foreign Tongues, the band's 25th British studio album, was released in July, and was produced by the in-demand Andrew Watt, who has also worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, Pearl Jam and Paul McCartney, swiftly developing a reputation as the go-to guy for bands wishing to recapture some of their youthful zest.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips will be released on November 27 as a standalone vinyl edition, a deluxe 2CD edition, and across digital formats. The standalone vinyl edition features all five Loose Lips recordings on LP, alongside a CD of the original Foreign Tongues album. The 2CD edition includes the original 14-track Foreign Tongues album on CD1 and the five Loose Lips recordings on CD2.