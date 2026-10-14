The Rolling Stones announce Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, a deluxe edition of this year's Foreign Tongues album featuring five additional songs

The Rolling Stones have announced the forthcoming release of an expanded deluxe edition of their current album Foreign Tongues, featuring five new songs from the studio sessions which birthed the record.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips will be released on November 27 by Polydor/Universal Music.

The new collection features five recordings from the creative period surrounding Foreign Tongues: Where There's A Will, Who You Callin' Crazy (featuring jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine), Human Tide, Bad Luck Hideaway, a duet vocal by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards also featuring Charlie Watts, and She Still Comes Around.

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In a Facebook post, the new songs were described as "blues, country and that unmistakable rhythm and Stones sound that we know you love!"



Bad Luck Hideaway was previously released as a bonus track on the iTunes exclusive edition of Foreign Tongues, and was recently shared on digital platforms as the B-side to current Stones single Mr. Charm.



The grammatically-challenging Who You Callin' Crazy will be digitally released on Friday, October 16.

Produced by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam), the original version of Foreign Tongues, the band's 25th British studio album, was released on July 10 this year. The Classic Rock magazine review of the record noted, "Despite an ultimately wearing, overbearing Watt production job, Foreign Tongues duly delivers as a pretty good Stones album."



The 14-track collection followed the band's acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds album, which emerged in 2023.



Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips will be available as a standalone vinyl edition, a deluxe 2CD edition, and across digital formats.



The standalone vinyl edition features all five Loose Lips recordings on LP, alongside a CD of the original Foreign Tongues album. The 2CD edition includes the original 14-track Foreign Tongues album on CD1 and the five Loose Lips recordings on CD2.