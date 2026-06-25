Genesis on August 18, 1975, two days after Peter Gabriel's departure from the band was publicly announced

Standing backstage at the Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario, Phil Collins wondered if he’d made a terrible mistake. It was March 27, 1976, and the second night of Genesis’s tour supporting their new album A Trick Of The Tail. The last time they’d played in Canada, Collins was the band’s drummer, and Peter Gabriel their frontman. Now, Gabriel was gone, and Collins had taken his place.

Peter Gabriel was a natural showman who had used costumes, masks and dramatic mime to transform himself into the characters he sang about: he wore a flowing red dress and a fox’s head to illustrate The Musical Box, and a huge flower mask during Genesis’s biblical epic Supper’s Ready. Naturally, Phil Collins didn’t want to do the same, but he was still trying to fathom out what he could do.

Whatever it was, though, it wouldn’t involve wearing a one-piece mustard-orange jumpsuit again. Seconds before showtime that night in Ontario, Collins realised the suit’s synthetic material had already caused him to break into a sweat. Worse, the ensemble was a little too snug around the crotch. “My tom toms were showing,” he confessed later.

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Too late. The house lights dimmed and his bandmates took up their places on stage either side of Collins’s lead singer’s microphone. There was nowhere for him, his sweaty jumpsuit or ‘tom toms’ to hide. How had it come to this? How had Genesis’s drummer become their lead singer?

In March 2022, the reunited Genesis (Collins, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford and keyboard player Tony Banks) bowed out for good with The Last Domino Farewell Tour.

By the time Collins left Genesis the first time, in 1993, they had enjoyed the best part of a decade as a multi-platinum-selling act. The earlier 70s era, defined by Gabriel’s dressing-up box, was long gone. Genesis had turned the base metal of progressive rock into commercial gold.

However, in that sweet spot between the likes of Foxtrot’s wordy 70s prog and the Thatcher-era stadium pop of 1986’s Invisible Touch came A Trick Of The Tail. Genesis’s first album with Phil Collins as lead singer straddles both worlds, and this year celebrates its 50th birthday.

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Collins was a child actor in the 60s, whose Artful Dodger in the stage musical Oliver! was the talk of London’s New Theatre. By 1970 he was a rock’n’roll drummer looking for work. At the time, Genesis had regular bookings on Britain’s thriving university and underground club circuit, but had just fired another drummer.

Theirs was an uneasy and sometimes challenging dynamic, though. Gabriel, Rutherford and Banks had all met as pupils at Charterhouse public school in Surrey. They’d been billeted in dormitories together for years, and were adept at putting each other down. “When you’ve all been in shorts together, nobody can get away with any airs and graces,” Rutherford told me.

Tony Banks (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

In contrast, Collins and newly added guitarist Steve Hackett were grammar school-educated interlopers. They lightened the mix, but it still remained combustible.

“Most arguments between Tony and Peter, especially, went back to school days,” observed Hackett. “They’d have these almighty bust-ups that could easily end with: ‘Well… you stole my protractor.’”

Yet the creative friction paid off. 1971’s Nursery Cryme, 1972’s Foxtrot and 1973’s Selling England By The Pound sold in increasing numbers to an audience charmed by Gabriel’s stage presence and the band’s strand of bucolic prog rock. But then the wheels began to come off.

In 1974, Genesis released The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, a concept album full of psychosexual dramas but light on hit single material. While making the record, Gabriel, who had considered going to film school before committing to the band, received a surprise offer from The Exorcist director William Friedkin to collaborate on a film script. Friedkin apparently loved Gabriel’s surreal short story on the back cover of the recent Genesis Live LP. Gabriel considered leaving Genesis to commit to the project, but Friedkin and the rest of the group persuaded him otherwise.

Soon after, though, he quit the Lamb sessions to be with his wife, Jill, and newborn daughter Anna-Marie, both of whom were seriously ill after the birth.

“Tony and I were too selfish to understand what he was going through,” Rutherford admitted. “We were horribly unsupportive.”

Steve Hackett (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Gabriel stayed on for the Lamb tour, a theatrical event in which he played both a leather-jacketed Puerto Rican street punk and the Slipperman, a creature whose body was festooned with what appeared to be huge rubber testicles.

The tour was beset with technical problems; the band’s projected images of gritty urban streets were rarely in sync with the music, and the Slipperman’s ‘bollock head’, for want of a better description, was too large for Gabriel to get the microphone close enough to his mouth to sing properly.

After the fifth date of the tour, in Cleveland, Gabriel informed everyone he was leaving at the end of the run. Banks, especially, was furious. “There was a lot of fear about whether we could carry on without him,” he admitted.

Gabriel had no such doubts: “I had much more confidence in the band’s ability to transcend my departure than they did.”

In May 1975, the tour stuttered to a halt in Besançon, France, when the planned last gig was cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

Two months later, a Gabriel-less Genesis began jamming in a basement studio in Churchfield Road in Acton, West London. Within a couple of days they’d pieced together two songs: Dance On A Volcano and Squonk, the first building blocks of what would become A Trick Of The Tail. The band had kept Gabriel’s departure a secret from the press. Then, in August, their management placed a not-quite anonymous advert in music weekly Melody Maker, seeking “a singer for a Genesis-style group”. Days later, the paper announced Gabriel’s shock departure.

Mike Rutherford (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Between 100 and 400 hopefuls (nobody in the band can agree) applied for the job. Among them were Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s Mick Rogers, and Jahn Teigen, vocalist with Norwegian artrockers Popol Vuh. In 1978, Teigen had the ignominy of becoming the first contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest to receive “nul points”. Pub-rocker Nick Lowe told the press that he too had applied, but later confessed it was a wind-up instigated by his manager Jake Riviera.

With the list whittled down, four or five hopefuls were invited to audition at Churchfield Road every Monday for several weeks. After seeing around 30 and finding them all lacking, the band began to despair.

Genesis were already booked into London’s Trident Studios to start work on a new album with producer David Hentschel. Still, their predominantly public-school upbringing meant they maintained a stiff upper lip.

“We kept writing songs,” Rutherford confessed, “trying to ignore the fact they’d be a bit boring without a singer.”

Looking in from the outside, it seems a miracle that the group stayed together at all. Steve Hackett was absent for the first few sessions, busy finishing his debut solo album, Voyage Of The Acolyte. “Contrary to myth, I believe I only missed a day,” he later insisted.

Meanwhile, Collins had just been invited to play drums with the jazz-fusion group Brand X. “It was never an alternative to Genesis,” he said. “But it was fun.”

Phil Collins (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

By October, Collins was flitting between different studios at Trident, playing on both A Trick Of The Tail tracks and Brand X’s debut LP Unorthodox Behaviour – and Genesis still didn’t have a vocalist. “The tracks were recorded, and we finally agreed to let one singer past the door,” said Collins. History records that vocalist Mick Strickland went on to sing and play flute with a band called Witch’s Brew. Beyond that, nothing more is known.

“We gave Mick Strickland Squonk to sing, but the first line – ‘Like father, like son’ – is a bitch, and the poor guy wasn’t in key,” Collins recalled. With Strickland gone, Collins half-heartedly offered to sing lead vocals instead, just so they could finish the album. “My thinking, though, was that we would still find someone who could sing lead vocals on tour.”

In hindsight, the ideal candidate was right there in front of them. Steve Hackett was a gifted musician and writer, but a more reserved character. However, Collins wasn’t afraid to make his presence known from behind the drum kit.

“When Phil made a suggestion, you listened, even in the days when Peter was still in the group,” said Rutherford.

Collins had sung backing vocals on many Genesis tracks in the past and lead vocals on two: For Absent Friends (on Nursery Cryme) and More Fool Me (on Selling England By The Pound). He’d also been in charge of coaching the band’s auditionees.

It was also Collins who’d suggested David Hentschel as producer, after meeting him when Hentschel was producing Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road at Trident. “I was always putting myself about,” Collins explained, “playing sessions, meeting other musicians.”

Nevertheless, once Collins began singing, his bandmates experienced what they later called “a lightbulb moment”. Sort of.

“But we still weren’t sure Phil would want to get out from behind the drum kit and sing live,” said Rutherford, who remained quietly cautious about the possible role change.