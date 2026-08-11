Curved Air’s last co-founding member, frontwoman, Sonja Kristina, checks in as the London-based band – formed in 1970 and known for a fusion of progressive rock, classical and folk – prepares to call it a day, for the sixth and final time.

The dates, originally scheduled to kick off this month, have now been postponed until 2027 (this interview was conducted before the postponement).

The upcoming dates really are Curved Air’s final ones. Why is that?

Well, I’ve been unwell. Last summer I had surgery for stomach cancer and then there were complications. With the state of the world right now, in terms of touring it’s hard to know how things will be, going forward. So what we would like to do in the future is occasional, bigger concerts that include older members of the band.

I’d like us to do at least one of those, maybe in a bigger venue than these. So we will do the dates on this tour, followed by a final gig with as many people [past members] as possible. That’s health allowing, as we are all getting older – particularly me. [Sonja is 77 years old.]

What’s next on the agenda for you?

In the past when Curved Air has been out of action I have involved myself in other projects with different, talented people. I imagine that will continue. There are various people that want me to record with them, but what with my health I haven’t really been in the mood.

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Could there be new music from Curved Air?

We are supposed to be making one. I’ve had lots of little fragments of ideas from the band members, and I started developing them, but for those same reasons so far I haven’t played my part. That [collaborative approach] is the way we made North Star [the band’s most recent studio album, released in 2014] and it worked out very well, but I’m still working on getting my strength back to write lyrics.

In terms of these final dates, will it be like one of those ‘glass half-full’-type funerals where the guests wear their loudest clothes and bring along dancing shoes?

[Sounding a little shocked] Well, I hadn’t thought about making a funeral out of them!

Curved Air - Back Street Luv (1971) - YouTube Watch On

But you don’t want people to be sad?

No, no. They should be a cause for celebration. And if I’m well enough – if I have the energy – later on, if I can find smaller venues than the ones with Curved Air, I will also want to do my own [solo] shows. Those would be more in the vein of Songs From The Acid Folk [her album released in 1991].

What are some of the highlights of your time in Curved Air?

I’ll never forget the band’s formation. I was invited to meet them in Shepherd’s Bush. I was wearing my green corduroy hippie outfit and Polaroid glasses. They played such stunningly beautiful music; I was taken aback. It was sort of rock, but at the same time it was hard to categorise. I loved writing lyrics, so I accepted the offer to do that, and the rest is history.

And what about low points?

There isn’t anything I’d want to change. I’m a great believer in destiny. We played the material for the first album [Airconditioning, 1970] on the road before recording it, which really ironed out the kinks. That wasn’t the case with the second and third ones [Second Album and Phantasmagoria, released in ’72 and ’73]. They didn’t quite have the same heart and soul. I wish we’d have played in those songs first.

Looking back at the band’s career, what are you most proud of regarding Curved Air?

That we managed to keep things going, I suppose. Also the levels of musicianship, which were always exceptional. I’m happy that with each different [incarnation of the band] there was a flow. That includes the current line-up, with Kirby [Gregory] on guitar, who has come back to us once again.

Curved Air's final tour has been postponed until the summer of 2027 due to ill health, but original tickets will be honoured. For the new dates, keep an eye on the Curved Air website.