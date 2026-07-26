Scott Gorham flashed that famous California-sun smile as he recalled his audition for Thin Lizzy in 1974. “The whole thing was wild and raucous, with the guitars out front,” he said. “Phil asked me to join that night, and gave me their records, because I’d never heard anything they had done. And here’s their one hit single, Whiskey In The Jar. I take it home, and I’m expecting to hear what I heard at rehearsal, right? Except what I’m hearing is ‘da-der-derble-derble-derble…’ I’m going: ‘What the fuck is this?’. Took an instant dislike to it.

“So after about six months of playing this damn song, I go to Phil and say: ‘You know, Whiskey In The Jar, it’s great, but we got a new band now, you know?’ He goes: ‘Yeah, I get it. Let’s get rid of Whiskey In The Jar.’ Like it was that easy. Now if I reverse the whole thing, and say a new guy comes in years later and goes: ‘You know, Scott, this is a whole new thing. I think we’ve got to drop The Boys Are Back In Town. Heaven to God! I’d be: ‘You’re so fucking fired!’”

But then, as Lizzy leader Phil Lynott once told me: “I hated it that for years that was the only song we were known for. It was like a novelty song. Like Yellow Submarine. Would the fuckin’ Beatles have played that?” Well, no. But then The Beatles already had a zillion No.1 hits when they threw Ringo a bun and let him sing Yellow Submarine.

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In the summer of ’72, Thin Lizzy were nobodies, in desperate need of a hit. Their first two albums had been commercial disasters, and their label, Decca, was about to drop them. “We used to say: ‘When are we going to waste another few weeks making an album that won’t sell?’” recalls drummer Brian Downey.

Thin Lizzy in 1973: (from left) Eric Bell, Phil Lynott, Brian Downey (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

When their manager Ted Carroll talked Decca into giving the band one last chance with a single, Lynott felt sure he had the answer in a powerful, Hendrix-influenced funk-rock groover he’d written called Black Boys On The Corner.

“Phil had written this great song especially for the single, which he saw as part Hendrix, part commercial pop tune,” Downey remembers. “I think it was the first song he’d written about being black, and it was important to him.”

All they needed was a B-side. But with Lynott determined not to use another of his own songs, preferring to keep the good stuff for the next album, the band worked up an electric version of an old traditional Irish ballad called Whiskey In The Jar that Lynott and original Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell had strummed in smoky Dublin folk clubs for Guinness-and-hash money.

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As Bell recalled in 1973: “We were rehearsing in the Duke Of York pub in King’s Cross in London, and Phil picked up the Telecaster and just began singing Whiskey to his own accompaniment, and I found that little riff which announces the song and runs through it now on the disc. Ted Carroll heard us fooling around on it and started enthusing about how good it sounded. So we put it together a little more solidly.”

Thin Lizzy live at the Marquee Club in London in 1973 (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

“It was an afterthought,” says Carroll. “But Eric worked up this fantastic electric guitar version, with that brilliant intro of his, and the first time I heard it I said: ‘This is a hit!’”

Decca head honcho Dick Rowe agreed, and unilaterally switched the tracks around, making Whiskey the A-side and Black Boys the B-side. It was left to Carroll to tell the band. And they were not pleased.

“Phil was furious,” says Carroll. “He’d put so much into Black Boys, seeing it as the band’s first big statement single. But we were in no position to argue. Lizzy were really in debt at the time and things were getting desperate. Decca wanted Whiskey as the A-side, so we went with it, and the band began playing it live.”

So desperate were the band, in fact, that they had just accepted £1,000 (around ten grand in today’s money) to record an album of Deep Purple covers, under the fictional aegis Funky Junction.

“Phil saw himself as more of a Rod Stewart than an Ian Gillan,” says Downey, “so he did the bass and some backing vocals, and Ted got in Benny White, the singer from another Irish band he managed called Elmer Fudd, who was like a copycat Gillan.”

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With Jon Lord-style keyboards by Fudd’s Dave ‘Mojo’ Lennox, and a photo of another band completely on the cover (Hard Stuff, also managed by Carroll), the album Funky Junction Play A Tribute To Deep Purple went on sale in Woolworth in January 1973, priced just 50p.

“It was an embarrassment,” says a cringing Downey. “But we were desperate for the cash. It got us out of a jam so we could carry on going as Thin Lizzy.”

After that album, a rocked-up version of Whiskey In The Jar represented a massive step forward – at least in terms of profile in Ireland where it reached No.1. But despite Decca chopping the track down from five minutes-plus to three-and-a-half by editing out most of Bell’s dappled, Gaelic-lilt guitar solo, it looked like its chances of breaking the band in the UK were slight.

“John Peel liked the band and would play us on his show,” Lynott recalled. “And a few other ‘specialist DJs’, as they called them, like Kid Jensen and Stuart Henry, loved us, but you would never hear us on the radio in the day.”

Until, that is, Carroll had another brainwave. “I decided to send these miniature bottles of Whiskey to some of the producers at Radio 1 [and Top Of The Pops and the The Old Grey Whistle Test]. I peeled off the labels and replaced them with some we’d had made up with ‘Whiskey In The Jar: Thin Lizzy’ on them. It worked a treat, and Radio 1 finally began playing the song.”