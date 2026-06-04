A trailer for Frampton, the upcoming documentary about Humble Pie guitarist and solo star Peter Frampton, has been released. The film, which has been made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his breakthrough live album Frampton Comes Alive, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City today (June 4).

Frampton follows the guitarist's career from his early days with The Herd to his recent battles with the muscle-wasting disease Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM), and features contributions from Ringo Starr, Bill Wyman, Tom Morello, Joe Bonamassa, Mike McCready, Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Alice Cooper, Herb Alpert, Kate Hudson, Cameron Crowe, Roger Daltrey, Chris Lord-Alge, Tommy Shaw and Nancy Wilson, in addition to Frampton and his family.

"Drinking too much, too many drugs... and then a car accident!" says Frampton, reflecting on the period after Frampton Comes Alive and the near-fatal 1978 car crash that almost ended his career.

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"He was the golden god," says Nancy Wilson. "They don't give you the handbook for that."

Frampton is directed by Rob Arthur, who's been Frampton's bandleader for more than two decades and has previously worked on videos for the Doobie Brothers, Dave Mason, Damon Johnson and Orleans.

"One of the blessings for me was that everybody we wanted to interview said yes," Arthur tells GoSeeTalk. "It says something about him [Frampton] right there, you know? It would have been incredible to talk to Jerry Moss, it would have been incredible to talk to Steve Marriott, but these people are gone.

"But we got Herb Alpert instead of Jerry Moss, and that's pretty damn good. Herb was very happy to do this, and I was out of my skin, just 'I'm talking to Herb Alpbert! He's the 'A' of A&M. Oh my god.' You know, it was incredible for me."

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Frampton premieres this evening at 8pm at the OKX Theater at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan. For more information about the film and other screenings, visit the official website.