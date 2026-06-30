"For me, metal is a way of living." Oscar-winning Hollywood star Javier Bardem reveals how Linkin Park, Slipknot and Bad Omens inspired his terrifying performance in new remake of Cape Fear
"It's not that I use the music. It's that I can't live without it."
Hollywood superstar Javier Bardem has revealed that listening to Slipknot, Linkin Park and Bad Omens helped inspire his frighteningly intense performance as vengeance-seeking psychopath Max Cady in the new Apple TV+ remake of Cape Fear.
First screened in cinemas in 1962 with acting legends Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum cast, respectively, in the roles of attorney Sam Bowden and fresh-out-of-prison convicted rapist Max Cady, Cape Fear was remade in 1991 with Martin Scorsese directing and Robert DeNiro turning in a terrifying and unforgettable performance as Cady.
Only a brave or really foolish actor would attempt to out-do De Niro's acting masterclass in the 1991 version of the thriller, but Oscar-winning Spanish star Bardem says that listening to metal helped him get into the appropriate headspace to put his own stamp on the challenging role in the new 10-part Apple TV+ limited series.
"We absolutely went for a metal look, I loved that," the 57-year-old star tells Kerrang!
"I listened to five songs especially," he says. "Two from Linkin Park, Given Up, with the great Chester [Bennington], and Up From The Bottom from the last album, From Zero. I think [Emily Armstrong] is an amazing singer.
"She really brought it back," he continues. “Those two songs really express frustration and the fight for raising up from [one’s] own ashes that [resonates] with Max. And songs by Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Omens. I’m so bad with the names of songs, but they were in my head all day long before doing anything and helped put me in the mood."
With that said, Bardem goes on to declare that he'd be listening to metal however his life had turned out.
"It's not that I use the music," he says. "It's that I can't live without it. It's what I listen to: when I drive, when I’m being driven, before I go to sleep... For me, metal is… a way of living."
Earlier this year, in an interview with Metal Hammer, Bardem revealed how Iron Maiden changed his life.
"I put my hand on the Number Of The Beast vinyl and I put it on, then life changed," he recalled. "They have the most amazing lyrics that really convey mostly everything that you can think of – philosophy, religion, politics, war, love, family, friends, metal... I mean, it’s fantastic."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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