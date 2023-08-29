The sexual assault investigation into Rammstein's Till Lindemann has been dropped

Prosecutors in Germany have dropped their investigations into Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. The singer had been accused of backstage impropriety and sexual assault, but Deutsche Welle now reports that investigators have been unable to provide any evidence to support the allegations.

The allegations against Lindemann first surfaced in an online post by a fan named Shelby Lynn, who alleged that her drinks had been spiked at a ‘pre-party’ in Lithunia on May 22, an event that reportedly left her physically bruised and vomiting. Lynn also described encountering Lindemann in a below-stage room during the show’s intermission, where she refused his advances.

The band quickly issued a statement refuting the allegations, but more reports followed from other Rammstein fans, who claimed that female fans attending live performances were regularly selected by a member of the band's inner circle to be presented to Lindemann, and that some appeared to have been drugged.

In June, prosecutors in Lithuania announced that they would not open investigations into Lynn's allegations, and now German authorities have followed suit after being unable to gather testimony from the alleged victims, and finding no evidence that Lindemann had committed drug-facilitated sexual assault.

Lindemann's legal representatives have also issued a statement, saying, "The rapid termination of investigative proceedings by the Berlin state prosecutor's office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offences."

Investigations have also been dropped into the allegations made against Alena Makeeva, the former member of Rammstein's inner circle who had been accused of selecting girls to be taken backstage. Insufficient evidence was found to support the allegation that she had engaged in criminal activity.

Lindemann released a new solo single, Child Of Sin, last month.