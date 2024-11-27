Turnstile to headline newly launched Outbreak Festival London in 2025

Manchester hardcore festival Outbreak has announced a London offshoot for 2025, with Turnstile headlining.

Outbreak London will take place in Victoria Park on June 13, with Knocked Loose, Alex G, Sunny Day Real Estate and others also on the lineup. See the poster below for the full list of announced acts.

Tickets are now available via the Outbreak website.

The news comes one day after Outbreak announced the lineup for its long-running Manchester edition. This two-day version will return to the B.E.C. Arena on June 14 and 15, with Knocked Loose, Alex G and Slowdive headlining. Drug Church, Gouge Away, Jesus Piece, Militarie Gun, Speed, Momma and Model/Actriz are also scheduled to play. See further details here.

Turnstile released their latest album, Glow On, in 2021 to critical acclaim. Metal Hammer’s Remfry Dedman called it the Baltimore outfit’s “most eclectic statement yet” in a 4.5-star review.

Though the album came out more than three years ago, news of a follow-up is thin on the ground. In a 2022 NME interview, frontman Brendan Yates said that Turnstile’s creative process is “always a very fluid thing”.

“We’re always writing; there’s always ideas and trying things,” he explained. “Whatever we end up doing is a culmination of years of thinking about things and taking opportunities – sometimes spontaneously, sometimes having planned for years.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think that there’s never really a plan set in place that has the potential to be disrupted if we wake up one morning and want to try something else. We try to never really apply too much structure to it, so it feels as boundless as it possibly can.”

The Outbreak London booking adds to Turnstile’s expanding festival summer schedule. The band will also perform at Primavera Sound Spain in Barcelona on June 7, then at the Portuguese edition in Porto on June 14. They’re also set to appear at Jera On Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands, on June 28.