Glastonbury 2025 lineup confirmed: The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Weezer, Kneecap, Turnstile, The Prodigy and many more set for this year’s festival

Glastonbury has officially unveiled its lineup for 2025!

Glastonbury Festival has unveiled its lineup for 2025, and it's looking like another stacked bill that's set to take over Worthy Farm this June. Joining previously announced headliner Neil Young and Sunday Legend Rod Stewart are Pyramid Stage headliners the 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo, plus a wealth of rock artists including Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Weezer, Amyl And The Sniffers, Bob Vylan, The Libertines, Wet Leg, Nova Twins, St Vincent and Turnstile.

Pop is well represented with Charli XCX, Raye, Nile Rogers and Chic and Jade announced so far, while The Prodigy, Leftfield, Maribou State, Fatboy Slim (of course), Four Tet and Overmono are amongst the numerous EDM names on the bill.

Hip hop icon Busta Rhymes makes his Glastonbury debut, while modern rap superstars on the lineup include AJ Tracey, Doechii and Denzel Curry.

Other artists announced so far include Alanis Morissette Gracie Adams, Ezra Collective, John Fogerty, Beabadoobee, Gary Numan, Caribou, Black Uhuru, Franz Ferdinand, Goat, Inhaler and Kae Tempest.

While day splits have been announced, it is unclear how the stages will shape up, with many more artists set to be announced over the coming months.

See the full Glastonbury 2025 lineup so far below. Glastonbury 2025 takes place June 25-29 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Tickets have long sold out but a resale of returned tickets is expected at some point in the next few weeks. Hit the official Glastonbury website for more information.

The Glastonbury Festival 2025

