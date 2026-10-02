"It was a nightmare to stay in tune!" Roxy Music share previously unreleased demo version of 1973 hit Pyjamarama

Art rockers Roxy Music have shared a previously unreleased demo and the first-ever recording of their 1973 hit single Pyjamarama.

The track is featured on a new definitive 2026 3CD+DVD Super Deluxe Edition of the band's second album, 1973's For Your Pleasure, which is out on November 6th 2026 via UMR/Island EMI.

The band have also shared video footage of the band’s iconic performance of the single on Top of the Pops in March 1973 which you can see below. The tape of the show was recently unearthed in a collection belonging to mobile disco DJ Roger Hill, having been lost in the BBC archive.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

In the above previously unseen photo by Ian Dickson, Bryan Ferry shows guitarist Phil Manzanera how to play the track on his iconic blue Hagstrom guitar. Speaking on the process of Bryan writing on guitar for the first time.

"Bryan was intent on getting to wear a guitar – at which, obviously, I thought: ‘Oh Christ.’ But I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll show you how to tune the guitar so you can play it with just one finger'," recalls Manzanera. "And he actually came up with something! Which shows how clever he was. The whole of Pyjamarama is just sliding between four positions on open-tuned guitar. Of course, having started off like that, when we eventually went into the studio, I had to come up with some parts that would work, solos, lots of overdubs. And because I had to tune the guitar this funny way, all the strings were very loose, meaning it was a nightmare to stay in tune.”

As well as the four-disc Super Deluxe Edition of the album, For Your Pleasure will also be released as a 2LP (black vinyl and blue pearl vinyl as a D2C Exclusive), 2CD, Digital, Blu-Ray and Dolby ATMOS.

Listen to the demo version of Pyjamarama here.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order For Your Pleasure.