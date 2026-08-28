Fontaines D.C. announce expansive UK and Europe arena tour

Fontaines D.C. have announced an extensive UK and Europe arena tour in support of their forthcoming Dopamine Chamber album.

The Irish quintet will kick off the tour at Lisbon's MEO Arena on October 21, and work their way through mainland Europe before launching the UK leg of the tour at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on November 20. The tour closes at London's O2 Arena on November 27.

The Irish band are also headlining the opening day of Reading festival today, August 28, and if you're not planning on being there, here's how you can catch the action, wherever you might be. The band also have a huge homecoming gig this weekend in Ireland at the Electric Picnic (August 30).

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The follow-up to 2024's Romance, the group's fifth album Dopamine Chamber will be released on October 16 via XL Recordings.



"The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” says frontman Grian Chatten. "You step inside, and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.

"I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more.



"I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly," he continues. "This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.

“There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity."

A presale for the tour begins at 10am BST on September 1, with the general on-sale following at 10am on September 3.



Tickets can be purchased here.

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Fontaines D.C. UK and Europe tour 2026

Oct 21: Lisbon MEO Arena, POR

Oct 22: MadridMovistar Arena, SPA

Oct 24: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, SPA

Oct 26: Bologna Unipol Arena, ITA

Oct 28: BelgradeHangar Stage 1, SRB

Oct 30: Prague Sportovní hala Fortuna, CZE

Oct 31: Łódź Atlas Arena, POL

Nov 02: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, GER

Nov 05: Stockholm Hovet, SWE

Nov 06: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

Nov 08: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Nov 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Nov 12: Antwerp AFAS Dome, BEL

Nov 13: Paris Accor Arena,FRA

Nov 20: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Nov 21: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 24: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 25: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 27: London O2 Arena, UK