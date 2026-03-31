"We want it to happen just as much as you do." Resurrected prog metal heroes Nevermore reveal why they won't play the USA in 2026

Nevermore have pulled out of their upcoming appearance in the US later this year, due to issues in obtaining a visa for their new vocalist Berzan Önen.



Önen, who is from Türkiye, was announced as the reunited band's new singer earlier this year. He replaces Warrel Dane, who passed away following a heart attack in 2017.

The band were due to perform at the 25th ProgPower USA festival in Atlanta, Georgia this coming September, but explained in an Instagram post that delays in getting a work permit have led to their withdrawal from the four-day bash.



"We hear your requests for a US tour loud and clear, and we want it to happen just as much as you do," reads a statement. "The reason it hasn’t yet is simple – getting the work permit for our singer is taking much longer than anticipated. We’ll get it done, but unfortunately we aren’t quite there yet.



"Sadly, it also means that we won’t be able to perform at ProgPower USA this year. Sincere apologies to Glenn, the ProgPower USA crew and our US fans, and thanks for understanding.



"New music is forthcoming, and we’ll finally be back on stages in the states performing it live in 2027. We owe it to all of you and promise we’ll make it worth the wait.



"In light of all of this, we are actively booking more international shows for later this year. Announcements for those will happen soon."



Visa issues are not uncommon on the international touring circuit. In a recent interview on the Heavy Stories podcast, Svalbard singer/guitarist Serena Cherry highlighted the administrative hurdles bands face when considering a tour in the United States.



“The visa costs are insane!” says Cherry. “Sometimes America will just turn it down based on, ‘Oh, we don’t think it’s big enough or warrants coming over here.’ That is a reason, as well. We just can’t afford to do it! And it’s not for lack of offers. It’s thousands and thousands of pounds, per person. And that’s not including the cost of touring when you’re over there.”



Nevermore will play their first show in 16 years on April 1 in Instanbul, Türkiye.



The band will then head to South America for several shows, followed by European festival appearances and gigs supporting Savatage in the summer. In September, they'll join Judas Priest on the final seven dates of their Faithkeeper tour.



For full details, see their official site.

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