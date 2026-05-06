Ex-Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz is now a member of DragonForce.

The British band announced the Canadian vocalist’s appointment in a statement today (Wednesday, May 6), as she joins their ranks alongside continuing singer Marc Hudson.

She’ll make her live debut with the band at US festival Welcome To Rockville this weekend, followed by a set at Sonic Temple next week. Both performances will be special shows celebrating 20 years of fan-favourite album Inhuman Rampage.

It’s also being teased that the ensemble have started work on new material together.

Founding lead guitarist Herman Li comments: “Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we’ve done up to this point. 20 years is a long time to do anything, let alone survive the music industry and still be so inspired to continue doing what we love.

“Together we will honour what made Inhuman Rampage matter, while showing people exactly where we’re going next. Having Alissa in the room changes everything. She doesn’t just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can’t wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on.”

White-Gluz adds: “I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment. It feels great to showcase all the colours of my voice and utilise all my singing styles in technically challenging, deeply energising, highly addictive songs.

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“I am so thankful for the amazing support I have been lucky enough to receive from the metal world over this wild career I’ve built; I want to keep pushing my boundaries and delivering exceptional music and live experiences to the fans that I cherish so much.”

The news continues what’s been a very busy six months for White-Gluz. She stepped down from Arch Enemy on November 23 and, later the same day, released her debut solo single, The Room Where She Died. She reflected on the exit during an interview with Metal Hammer Germany in February, saying she couldn’t treat music “like just another day at the office”.

She added: “The fans’ and industry peers’ responses honestly blew me away. There was so much love, encouragement, and genuine support, more than ever before, and it felt incredibly energising. What really stood out to me was how strongly people connected to the idea of my growth and evolution.”

White-Gluz then launched a new band called Blue Medusa on March 8, flanked by guitarists Alyssa Day and Dani Sophia. Later that month, they released their first single, Checkmate.

It’s been reported that White-Gluz will release her debut solo album this year, as well. Metal Injection said in 2022 that the album had been finished and that it will contain a number of guest musicians, including Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotai, Nevermore and ex-Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis, and Misfits guitarist (and White-Gluz’s partner) Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein. Palotai co-wrote and played guitar on The Room Where She Died.

White-Gluz has worked with DragonForce before. Last year, she handled co-lead vocals on an alternative version of their song Burning Heart, which first appeared on their latest album, 2024’s Warp Speed Warriors.

In February, Arch Enemy replaced White-Gluz with former Once Human member Lauren Hart and released her debut song with the band, To The Last Breath. Hart gave her first live performance with her new cohorts in Beijing in March. They’re currently gearing up for an intimate tour of Europe in the summer.