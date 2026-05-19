This year's Memorial Day takes place on Monday, May 25 - and it's a day when retailers including Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy and Target take the opportunity to use the federal holiday to slash the prices across a range of products.

And with spring starting to make its way into summer, that can only mean one thing... festival season. With that in mind, I've picked out a selection of music festival and camping essentials that are on sale for Memorial Day.

My list includes a massive $370 saving on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station at Amazon, down 46% from $799 to $428.99. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously and boasts a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a DC car port, and three pure sine wave AC ports, making it an essential bit of kit for your weekend away.

Another excellent deal is 25% off the ultra-portable JBL Clip 5 - a brilliant-sounding and robust Bluetooth speaker that has up to 12 hours of music playback from a full charge. And, as the name suggests, it can be clipped onto a backpack, tent pole or even a belt-loop. It's on sale at Amazon for $59.95 - down from the list price of $79.95.