These hand-picked music festival essentials are all discounted ahead of Memorial Day - camp in style and save up to 56% on power banks, tents, earplugs, portable speakers & more
Music festival season is in full swing and there's massive Memorial Day discounts to be found right now that'll make your camping experience go without a hitch
This year's Memorial Day takes place on Monday, May 25 - and it's a day when retailers including Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy and Target take the opportunity to use the federal holiday to slash the prices across a range of products.
And with spring starting to make its way into summer, that can only mean one thing... festival season. With that in mind, I've picked out a selection of music festival and camping essentials that are on sale for Memorial Day.
My list includes a massive $370 saving on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 portable power station at Amazon, down 46% from $799 to $428.99. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously and boasts a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a DC car port, and three pure sine wave AC ports, making it an essential bit of kit for your weekend away.
Another excellent deal is 25% off the ultra-portable JBL Clip 5 - a brilliant-sounding and robust Bluetooth speaker that has up to 12 hours of music playback from a full charge. And, as the name suggests, it can be clipped onto a backpack, tent pole or even a belt-loop. It's on sale at Amazon for $59.95 - down from the list price of $79.95.
- Best earplugs for concerts: Hearing protection, tested by music fans
- Best festival tents: Budget, pop-up and inflatable tents
- Camping essentials that'll make your festival more enjoyable
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.