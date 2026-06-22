Syd Barrett’s iconic Madcap floorboards to go on show on South Coast this July

The iconic painted floorboards that graced the cover of Syd Barrett's debut solo album, The Madcap Laughs, are to go on display at The Piper in St. Leonards, near Hastings on the East Sussex coast in July as part of the venue's celebration of Barrett, who would have turned 80 this year. The venue was named in honour of Pink Floyd's 1967 debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn.

Barrett legendarily painted the floorboards of his bedroom in Wetherby Mansions in London's Earl's Court orange and purple and they featured in Mick Rock's photoshoot that was used for the cover of 1970's The Madcap Laughs.

A full programme of gigs and talks featuring Ozric Tentacles, Bernard Butler, Twink and more will take place at the popular venue from July 4-11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Barrett's death on July 7 on 2006.

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Events include:

Syd's Last Stand: An evening with Syd Barrett biographer Rob Chapman in discussion with Tony Higgins - July 4, 7.30pm

Speech and ribbon-cutting ceremony with Jill Drower (former habitué of the UFO club, Exploding Galaxy member and film-maker) and venue owner Chris Barnett . The unveiling of the floorboards and a one-time-only chance to see the full set in place. Timed photo opportunity slots - July 5, 1.45pm

Twink plus David Catlin-Birch: Music and memories with Syd Barrett's old friend and bandmate. Ex-Pink Fairies and Pretty Things drummer - July 5, 7.30pm

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Shine On You Crazy Diamond: A panel discussion and celebration with old friends, partners, family members, bandmates including: Twink, Ian Barrett, Rob Chapman and other guests. Plus a screening of Exploders - introduction from director and former UFO-er: Jill Drower - July 6, 7pm

Ozric Tentacles - July 9

Bernard Butler - July 10

Sydfest: featuring The Black Doldrums, Index For Working Music, The Embrooks, The Great Silkie, Plus DJ sets from Telegram Sam & Charlie (Toy) - July 11, 5-12pm

Get tickets.