The death of Cardiacs leader Tim Smith in 2020 came after he’d been forced out of action for health reasons 12 years earlier. In 2014, while fans still harboured hopes of some kind of return, Prog writer Dom Lawson indulged his passion for the band with guitarist Kavus Torabi (also of Gong) – who’d return to the reactivated line-up in 2024.

As far as I’m concerned, Cardiacs were the greatest band that ever walked the Earth. The perfect combination of prog indulgence and complexity, punk energy and subversion and sublime pop melodies, the band completely changed the way I thought about music. And, like virtually Cardiacs fans, I cherish them more than any other band I’ve ever heard.

The obscenely talented Kavus Torabi joined Cardiacs on guitar in 2003 and remained a member until bandleader Tim Smith suffered a heart attack and stroke in June 2008 and the band’s activities fizzled to a distinctly tragic halt. I spoke to Torabi about five of my favourite songs and asked him whether they conjured up any specific memories.

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