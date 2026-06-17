Syd Barrett 80th birthday celebrations include tribute concert in Cambridge and tribute album featuring Pink Floyd, David Gilmour and more...

Details have been announced for the celebrations for what would have been the 80th birthday of the late Pink Floyd co-founding member, singer and guitarist, Syd Barrett, which include a live concert in Cambridge and a tribute album featuring members of Pink Floyd, which will raise money for mental health charities.

The events take place with the full support of Barrett's family, his sister Rosemary Breen saying, "The family wholeheartedly support these exciting events in aid of mental health charities. Syd would have been so happy and honoured to know his music was still being enjoyed in Cambridge.”

Barrett's last known live performance was at the Cambridge Corn Exchange in Cambridge, England, in February 1972, when he appeared with the short-lived band Stars alongside Twink and Jack Monck. A tribute concert will be held at the venue on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day, featuring Kula Shaker, Soft Machine, Men On The Border, Diana Silveira & The Psychedelic Circus, Radhika, and Pünk Floyd, with additional surprise guests set to be announced.

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Additionally, an album celebrating Barrett’s extraordinary creative legacy and enduring influence, featuring a carefully curated selection of brand-new studio recordings, previously unreleased material and standout live performances spanning several years, will be released on October 9 on coloured vinyl and CD. The album’s sleeve features one of Syd’s most iconic images and has been created by Mark Wilkinson, famous for Iron Maiden, Marillion and Judas Priest sleeves.

Clowns And Jugglers: The Songs Of Syd Barrett will feature Pink Floyd, David Gilmour, David Bowie, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, Soft Machine, Voyage 35, All About Eve, Rosalie Cunningham, Tim Bowness, Theo Travis, Henge, Robyn Hitchcock ft. John Paul Jones and more. You can see the artwork and full tracklisting below.

“Eighty years after his birth, Syd Barrett’s influence remains as powerful as ever," says co-organiser Neil Jones. "His music, creativity and unique vision continue to inspire artists and audiences across generations. It’s especially fitting that this celebration takes place in Cambridge, the city at the heart of his story. Bringing together live music, art and a new album on World Mental Health Day is a fitting tribute to one of the city’s most extraordinary cultural figures."

A major exhibition exploring Barrett’s life, art and cultural impact will run from October 3 -9 at Cambridge Openspace arts venue and will showcase original paintings and sketches by Barrett, alongside prints of larger works. Visitors will also be able to view work by a number of guest artists. A programme of talks from leading Barrett biographers will further explore the life and legacy of one of Britain’s most fascinating creative minds.

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Tickets go on sale on Friday 19 June here.

Information on the exhibition can be found here.

(Image credit: Press)

Various Artists: Clowns And Jugglers: The Songs Of Syd Barrett

Side 1

1) Arnold Layne Pink Floyd / Rick Wright vocal

2) Astronomy Domine Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

3) See Emily Play All About Eve

4) Love You Mystery Jets

5) Chapter 24 Violeta de Outono

6) Two Of A Kind Dave Harris & Zeus B Held

Side 2

1) No Good Trying/Interstellar Overdrive Kula Shaker

2) Apples & Oranges Voyage 35

3) Gigolo Aunt Robyn Hitchcock ft. John Paul Jones

4) Lucifer Sam Rosalie Cunningham

5) Golden Hair Tim Bowness

6) Effervescing Elephant Jim Sclavunos

Side 3

1) Rhamadan (edit) Soft Machine

2) Long Gone Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats

3) Matilda Mother Radhika ft. Norman Blake & Future Pilot AKA

4) Scream Thy Last Scream Men On The Border

5) Bike Pünk Barrett

Side 4

1) Octopus (edit) Diana Silveira x The Psychedelic Circus

2) Baby Lemonade Love with Johnny Echols

3) Terrapin Henge

4) Late Night Theo Travis / RichKo vocal

5) Arnold Layne David Gilmour / David Bowie vocal