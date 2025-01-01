Watch Alanis Morissette celebrate the new year, and the 30th anniversary of her hugely successful Jagged Little Pill album, on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show

For those who didn't venture out to bars, clubs or fireworks displays, there were worse places to be as 2024 ended and 2025 began than sitting at home watching ABC TV's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve music spectacular.



This year's broadcast of the traditional NYE show saw Lenny Kravitz, Carrie Underwood, Kesha, Tinashe, TLC and more join presenter Ryan Seacrest for the annual celebrations, but the most talked-about performance of the night came from Alanis Morissette, who revisited her 33-million-selling 1995 album Jagged Little Pill for the occasion.

Morissette's album, which featured contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and AC/DC drummer Matt Laug, has found a whole new audience with Gen Z, including US pop-punk star Olivia Rodrigo, who duetted with Morissette on You Oughta Know, the album's lead single, at a show in Los Angeles in 2022.

Last night it was the turn of Mean Girls / The Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp to share the spotlight with Morissette, joining the 50-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter onstage for You Oughta Know. Posting on Instagram, Rapp jokingly hailed Morissette as "the only person that could get me out of the house" on New Year's Eve.

Morissette also performed Jagged Little Pill's fourth single, Ironic, on the show.

Watch clips of the performances below:

a very happy 2025 to us all. god bless Renee Rapp and Alanis Morissette 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9d60w9JgCBJanuary 1, 2025

Morissette will tour South America, Europe and the UK later this year.

Her European tour will visit:



Jun 11: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, Norway

Jun 13: Egeskov Castle and Gardens, Denmark

Jun 15: Stockholm Grona Lund Tivoli, Sweden

Jun 17: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jun 19: Warsaw Torwar Arena, Poland

Jun 21: Prague Exhibition Grounds, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Codroipo Villa Manin, Italy

Jun 24: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jun 29: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 30: Belfast Ormeau Park, UK

Jul 02: Cardiff Castle, UK

Jul 04: Lancashire Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 05: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 09: Coruna Coliseum, Spain

Jul 12: Barcelona Cruilla Festival, Spain