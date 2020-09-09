Pallbearer's Brett Campbell picks his five fave prog albums

Pallbearer frontman Brett Campbell has chosen his five favourite progressive rock albums that he owns on vinyl for Prog. And the man's got some great taste, we have to say. You can see Brett's choices in the video below - were sure you'll agree with us too!

The left-field doom rockers will release their fourth album, Forgotten Days through Nuclear Blast on October 23.

"I look back on a lot of records from the '70s. They had the hits, but they also had the epics, the weird songs—experimentation! Look at Rush in the late '70s. They had pop songs. Great, classic songs next to the grand epics. That made the albums interesting and adventurous. Forgotten Days is us exploring what is natural to us."

Pallbearer's most recent video for the epic title track for Forgotten Sons, has been described as "Black Sabbath's DNA somehow got spliced with that of Pink Floyd." You can watch the video here.