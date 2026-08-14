"I’m not supposed to talk about it. But it’s in the can." Weezer will release their own movie starring Keanu Reeves next year

Weezer will release their own movie next year, with Keanu Reeves starring alongside the Los Angeles geek rock kings.

The Los Angeles band referenced the film during an appearance at last year's Coachella festival, with frontman Rivers Cuomo telling the audience, "We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie in LA but when Coachella called us up and said, ‘Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?’, we were like, Heck yeah!.”



Now, if guitarist Brian Bell is to be believed, the movie is done and dusted, but won't hit the screens until next year.

Bell was in attendance at the premiere of Green Day's Nimrods movie in Los Angeles on Wednesday (August 12) and when a reporter from Los Angeles. radio station Alt 98.7 asked the guitarist if Weezer were going to make their own movie, he replied, "We already have."



"I’m not supposed to talk about it," Bell added, according to Stereogum. "But yes, it’s in the can. It’s gonna be incredible. You’ll see it in 2027."



Last year it was revealed that that film would be a mockumentary with Keanu Reeves starring as a villain, one theory going that the premise would pitch the Point Break and John Wick star’s band Dogstar against Rivers Cuomo and co. There is some history between the two bands: Weezer played their first gig opening for Dogstar in LA in 1992, a show the two bands re-created at the city’s Lodge Room venue in 2024 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Weezer’s Blue Album.

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At one point, Rivers Cuomo. hinted that Jack Black would also appear, but that notion has since been shut down.

Weezer - C.E.O. (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Weezer will release their new album, The Gold Album, next Friday, August 21. A single, C.E.O., was shared last week.

The LA quartet also recently announced further dates for their The Gathering world tour with new dates booked in the UK, Europe, and Japan.

Following on from the quartet's previously announced North American tour which begins on September 8 in Sacramento, California and closes on October 24 in the band's hometown Los Angeles, the group will play five Japanese shows in February, launching in Tokyo on February 12, then head to Europe in May.

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Feb 12: Tokyo,Garden Theater, JPN

Feb 13: Tokyo Garden Theater, JPN

Feb 15: Kyoto Roam Theater, JPN

Feb 16: Osaka Zepp Bayside, JPN

Feb 18: Nagoya Portbase, JPN

May 12: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

May 14: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 15: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

May 17: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

May 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

May 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

May 23: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

May 25: Paris Zenith, FRA

May 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, HOL

May 29: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

May 30: Stockholm Hovet, SWE

Jun 01: Helsinki Veikkaus, FIN