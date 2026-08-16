Abbath drummer apologises to fans as frontman abandons festival set after two minutes

An Abbath festival performance was abandoned after just two minutes on Friday when the band's frontman left the stage in anger.

The Norwegian black metal band fronted by former Immortal man Abbath Doom Occulta – also known simply as Abbath – were performing at SaariHelvetti Festival in Tampere, Finland.

But things did not go to plan. According to Inferno Magazine, the vocalist and guitarist appeared onstage without his signature corpse paint or costume, although his bandmates were dressed in their usual stage attire.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The band played their track To War before Abbath Doom Occulta's meltdown.

Drummer Ukri Suvilehto apologised to the audience after Abbath's departure, saying: "Let's just say that it probably won't come as a surprise to anyone that our lead singer is struggling with health problems, so we're very sorry if this gig has been interrupted.

"But we, as solid professionals, are prepared for anything, so we'll see. But thank you and sorry. We have done everything we can."

A fan-filmed video of the episode can be viewed below.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not the first time the band have suffered an onstage disaster. In 2019 they ended a show in Argentina after just two songs before cancelling the remainder of a South American tour.

That too was said to be down to "health issues" which were later revealed to be linked to frontman Abbath's battle with addiction.

Later that year, he entered rehab. He said: “It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realise that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon.

"I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle."

Early in 2020, he reported he had been sober for two months and was "in good shape."