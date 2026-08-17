Queens Of The Stone Age have confirmed their new album title via the medium of five-finger fillet. It is believed to be the first time that the dangerous game – in which participants rapidly stab a knife back and forth between their spread-eagled fingers – has been used in such a manner.

In the announcement video, frontman Josh Homme and guitarist-keyboardist Dean Fertita play the game, and while Fertita is clearly a well-practised expert, the novice Homme plunges the knife deep into his hand on his first attempt.

"Does it hurt?" asks Fertida.

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"Yes, it fucking hurts, dude," Homme responds

"Pull it out."

"I can't do it."

Homme eventually retrieves the knife from its fleshy target, and, after a moment of calm, a fountain of blood erupts from the wound, drenching both musicians.

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Perfecth, Queens Of The Stone Age's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2023's In Times New Roman..., will be released later in the year. A single, Easy Street, was released last month. The band are currently on the road in the US with Foo Fighters, and have shows in Australia and New Zealand lined up in the buildup to Christmas. Full dates below.

Aug 17: Washington Nationals Park, DC*

Aug 15: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK*

Sep. 17: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB*

Sep. 20: Vancouver BC Place, BC*

Sep. 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Oct 04: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 24: Reykjavík Laugardalshöll, Iceland

Dec 08: Adelaide The Drive, Australia^

Dec 11: Hobart MyState Bank Arena, Australia^

Dec 13: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia^

Dec 15: Sydney Afterpay Arena, Australia^

Dec 16: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia^

Dec 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia^

Dec 20: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand^

* supporting Foo Fighters

^ With Primus and Tropical Fuck Storm

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