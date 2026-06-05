Goat announce 2027 UK tour including biggest-ever headline show at London's Royal Albert Hall
Ready for a night of porn-funk, psych-metal, Krautrock, Afrobeats and demonic disco doom? Of course you are
Swedish psych collective Goat have announced a 2027 UK tour, an undertaking that will see them play their biggest-ever headline show at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall.
The band will play five dates, beginning in Glasgow on April 25, and taking in shows in Cambridge, London and Bristol before rounding off their UK visit in Manchester on April 30.
The dates are:
Apr 25: Glasgow SWG3
Apr 26: Cambridge Junction
Apr 28: London Royal Albert Hall
Apr 29: Bristol The Prospect Building
Apr 30: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
The band will be supported in Glasgow, Cambridge and London by Rocket Recordings label-mates, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs. Maruja will support at the Manchester show. Support for the Bristol gig is TBC.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, here.
When the Swedish band last played London, Louder's Liz Scarlett noted that their "funk-tinged fusion of pagan rock, world music, afrobeats, and tantric psychedelia proves to be the ultimate combination for a night of dizzying dance-filled fun."
Goat's most recent album, the self-titled Goat, was released in October 2024.
Reviewing for Classic Rock, Mark Beaumont stated, "You only have to listen to album opener One More Death, with its polyrhythmic Led Zeppelin riffs, bone-shaking percussion and Eastern souk vibes to recognise their art in deconstructing classic rock and psychedelia and resurrecting it as something vital and alive. Particularly when the track explodes into a brilliantly unhinged buzz-saw guitar freakout halfway through, as if the spirit of Jimi Hendrix has leapt from the campfire and possessed Goat’s unnamed guitarist."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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