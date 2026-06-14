Rush just played a classic song for the first time in 37 years in Los Angeles

Rush’s triumphant Fifty Something comeback tour continues to throw up surprises – this time with the appearance of classic song in the setlist for the first time in 37 years.

The fourth night of the tour, which took place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 13, saw the band playing the title track of their classic fifth album, A Farewell To Kings - a song that was last performed back in 1979.

The changed-up setlist featured tour debuts for The Pass (originally from 1989’s Presto) and The Anarchist (from 2012’s Clockwork Angels). The band also opened the show with 1978’s Xanadu for only the second time ever – the first time being the opening night of the Fifty Something tour. They also played 2112’s 20-minute title track in full once again and welcomed Aimee Mann to the stage once more for Time Stand Still.

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The band have played different sets at each of the four shows on the tour so far. As well as 2112, they also played 1981’s Moving Pictures in its entirety at third Kia Forum show, on June 11.

The tour also marks the debut of drummer Anika Nilles, who has replaced the late Neil Peart. Nilles has garnered huge acclaim for her performances so far, including a stellar version of Tom Sawyer on the opening night.

RUSH - A Farewell to Kings - 6/13/2026 - YouTube Watch On

Rush - A Farewell to Kings Live (first time since 1978) - YouTube Watch On

Rush setlist: Kia Forum, Los Angeles: July 13, 2026

Set 1

Xanadu

Limelight

Subdivisions

The Pass

Freewill

Bravado

The Camera Eye

The Trees

The Anarchist

The Spirit of Radio

Set 2

2112 Part I: Overture

2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx

2112 Part III: Discovery

2112 Part IV: Presentation

2112 Part V: Oracle: The Dream

2112 Part VI: Soliloquy

2112 Part VII: Grand Finale

Far Cry

Distant Early Warning

New World Man

Vital Signs

Time Stand Still (with Aimee Mann)

YYZ

A Farewell to Kings

The Garden

Tom Sawyer

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