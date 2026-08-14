EMF keyboardist Derran 'Derry' Brownson dead at 55

EMF keyboardist Derran 'Derry' Brownson has died, aged 55.

The Forest of Dean alt. rock band announced the passing of their friend and bandmate on social media earlier today, August 14.

"Late last night we started to hear the news that we have lost our Brother In Arms Derran Brownson," they posted alongside a photo of the keyboardist. "We are devastated, the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back. Nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend, fly high brother Derry."

BBC Gloucestershire reported that the musician had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and had been undergoing treatment.

EMF - Epsom Mad Funkers - are best known for their electro-rock hit single Unbelievable, which topped the US charts in the summer of 1991, and reached number 3 in the UK in December 1990. The single was taken from the quintet's debut album, Schubert Dip, which peaked at number 3 in the UK, and number 12 in America.

Brownson is the second member of the group's original line-up to pass away. Bassist Zac Foley (later a member of Carrie) died from 'misadventure' while celebrating New Year 2001: pathologist Dr Diana Cox reported high traces of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, barbituates and alcohol in Foley's blood.



Unbelievable producer Ralph Jezzard passed away on February 24 last year.

Therapy?, Feeder, Ash, 'A' and former Creation Records boss Alan McGee are among those who've offered their condolences to EMF on social media.

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EMF were set to embark upon a Schubert Dip 35th anniversary tour later this year.