"I was there to heal any wounds." Ritchie Blackmore reflects on "emotional" onstage reunion with Deep Purple

Ritchie Blackmore says his recent onstage reunion with Deep Purple after three decades of estrangement was a chance to heal old wounds.

The 81-year old co-founder of the band joined them onstage to perform set closer Smoke On The Water in Wantagh, New York earlier this week.

He hadn't played with Deep Purple since leaving under a cloud after a show in Helsinki, Finland, in November 1993.

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But after 33 years he finally made peace with singer Ian Gillan with whom he has had a frosty relationship since that split in the 90s.

After the performance in New York, Blackmore tells Guitar Player: "It was very moving because I went on very quickly and had to play immediately.

"I couldn’t warm up, but I wasn’t there to be playing correct notes. I was there to see old friends I hadn’t seen in 40 years and we're all getting older. I think we realised it could be the last time we see each other, maybe."

The guitar icon admits his performance wasn't perfect, but adds that wasn't really the point.

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“It was tricky." he adds. "I didn’t play anything too technical, as I felt I should stick to the rudiments of being simple.

"I still lost my place at one point, but it’s not why I was there. I was there to heal any wounds – but there weren’t any wounds.

"Everyone was like, we were in the army, all along the Western front and we were all getting together again. Very emotional moment."

There's no indication whether Blackmore may perform with the band again, but he insists any tension with Gillan is in the past.

He says: “We’re two alpha guys. I’m used to running a band, and I think he’s used to running a band. So we clashed in the old days. But all that changed."