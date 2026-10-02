"As long as there's electricity, we'll keep plugging in." Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announce new album Flying Blind, share its title track, and unveil 2027 world tour details
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will launch their 2027 world tour in South America
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced their fifth album, Flying Blind, and shared its title track.
Set for release on February 26 via Gibson Records, the follow-up to 2022's 4 was recorded largely live with the group's longtime producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Florida.
The album track-list is:
1. Avarice And Greed
2. Good Time Girl
3. Thrill Seeker
4. One Of Your Kind
5. Flying Blind
6. Looking For A Miracle
7. Sweet Kill
8. Here In Babylon
9. Living The Dream
10. (Don’t) Thread The Needle
11. Rev My Heart
12. Stem the Flow
"It's a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock 'n' roll record," says Slash. "It's very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw."
The guitarist says that the album's title track was "created in the studio while we were standing there in pre-production."
"A riff came to me and started developing," he explains. "I had nothing of that song prior to those guys coming in, and then we started up a night of rehearsal and played that riff. It came together really quickly. As for it being the first single, you never know what the first single is going to be until you've recorded it. When I started thinking about it, Flying Blind just seemed to have the right kind of melodic sensibilities and a hook to make it single material."
Watch the video for the single below.
The band have also announced an extensive world tour for 2027.
"When we started, we didn't have anything," Slash says. "We weren't setting out to conquer the world. It was just for the pure pleasure of it. So now, we get together and play, we have a really good time, and then we go out and tour and do it again the next time. As long as there's electricity, we'll keep plugging in."
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Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators tour dates 2027
Apr 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, CHL
Apr 04: Mendoza Arena Maipú, ARG
Apr 06: Córdoba Plaza de la Música, ARG
Apr 07: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, ARG
Apr 10: Florianópolis Arena Opus, BRA
Apr 11: Curitiba Live Curitiba, BRA
Apr 13: Rio de Janeiro Fundição Progresso, BRA
Apr 14: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, BRA
Apr 23: RenoGrand Theatre, The Grand Sierra Resort, NV
Apr 24: Rohnert Park Graton Resort & Casino, CA
Apr 26: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Apr 27: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Apr 29: Del Mar The Sound, CA
May 01: Albuquerque Route 66 Casino, NM
May 02: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
May 04: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO
May 05: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom, IA
May 07: Windsor Caesars Windsor, Canada
May 08: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Canada
May 10: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA
May 12: New York Beacon Theatre, NY
May 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
May 19: St. Louis The Factory, MO
May 21: Norman Riverwind Casino, OK
May 22: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, OK
Jun 07: Munich Zenith, GER
Jun 09: Warsaw Letnia Scena Progresji, POL
Jun 10: Nova Rock Festival, AUT
Jun 12: Milan Carroponte, ITA
Jun 13: Rock In Roma, ITA
Jun 17: Azkena Rock Festival, SPA
Jun 23: Stockholm Grona Lund, SWE
Jun 28: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, GER
Jun 30: Cardiff Castle, UK
Jul 01: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK
Jul 03: Dublin Trinity College, IRE
Jul 04: Belfast Custom House Square, UK
Jul 06: Halifax Piece Hall, UK
Jul 07: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Jul 09: Bospop, HOL
July 11: Masters of Rock, CZE
July 12: Zagreb SRC Salata, CRO
July 14: Budapest Budapest Park, HUN
July 16: Belgrade Luka Beograd, SRB
July 18: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, GRE
July 22: Istanbul Bonus Parkorman, TUR
July 25: Hills Of Rock, BUL
July 26: Rockstadt Extreme Festival, ROM
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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