"As long as there's electricity, we'll keep plugging in." Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announce new album Flying Blind, share its title track, and unveil 2027 world tour details

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced their fifth album, Flying Blind, and shared its title track.

Set for release on February 26 via Gibson Records, the follow-up to 2022's 4 was recorded largely live with the group's longtime producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Florida.

The album track-list is:



1. Avarice And Greed

2. Good Time Girl

3. Thrill Seeker

4. One Of Your Kind

5. Flying Blind

6. Looking For A Miracle

7. Sweet Kill

8. Here In Babylon

9. Living The Dream

10. (Don’t) Thread The Needle

11. Rev My Heart

12. Stem the Flow

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"It's a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock 'n' roll record," says Slash. "It's very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw."

The guitarist says that the album's title track was "created in the studio while we were standing there in pre-production."



"A riff came to me and started developing," he explains. "I had nothing of that song prior to those guys coming in, and then we started up a night of rehearsal and played that riff. It came together really quickly. As for it being the first single, you never know what the first single is going to be until you've recorded it. When I started thinking about it, Flying Blind just seemed to have the right kind of melodic sensibilities and a hook to make it single material."

Watch the video for the single below.

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - Flying Blind (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The band have also announced an extensive world tour for 2027.



"When we started, we didn't have anything," Slash says. "We weren't setting out to conquer the world. It was just for the pure pleasure of it. So now, we get together and play, we have a really good time, and then we go out and tour and do it again the next time. As long as there's electricity, we'll keep plugging in."

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