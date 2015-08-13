Bostaph: It was an honour to know Jeff wanted me back

Paul Bostaph says it was “an honour” to know that Jeff Hanneman wanted him back behind the Slayer kit.

After the band parted ways with Dave Lombardo, they turned to Bostaph, who had previously been a member from 1992 to 2001. And one of Hanneman’s last actions with the band before his death in 2013 was to insist on Bostaph getting the job.

The drummer tells Soundcrave: “I never got a chance to see Jeff before he passed, but it was an honour to know that he wanted me back. It was humbling that they wanted me there.”

Bostaph has since recorded his parts for the band’s upcoming 11th album Repentless, due out on September 11.

Guitarist Hanneman died at the age of 49 following a two-year illness caused in part by his drinking, which was cited in his official cause of death.

