Skid Row have found their new frontman. The New Jersey veterans have announced that Justin Sargent, a Broadway star who's starred in productions of Rock of Ages, Bonnie & Clyde and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, has been picked for the role after "months of conversations, rehearsals, and time spent together."

Sargent has also worked extensively with Windborne Music, a well-established Virginia-based production company, on shows featuring the music of Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard and the Rolling Stones.

"I've been singing Skid Row songs for years, but never imagined I'd actually be joining the band!" says Sargent. "It's an incredible honour to be part of something with such a legendary history. The chemistry and energy we’ve found together over the past several months has been amazing.

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"I have tremendous respect for the band’s legacy, but I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. I can’t wait to get out there, connect with the fans, and give them everything I've got. Let's go!"

"Honestly, for me, it felt like he had been here from the beginning as soon as he walked in the room," says Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan. "He was one of us. A lifer. Then he sang with so much power and conviction, it blew me away. It was amazing."

"We were so fortunate to receive so many audition submissions from singers wanting to front the band," adds guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo. "We wanna thank everyone for their time and effort. There are some truly amazing singers out there!

"But I think that the moment Justin walked in the door, we all kind of knew he was the guy. Everything about him: his voice, his attitude, his demeanour – it all just fit. We can't wait to hit the ground running and get back to doing what we love to do."

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The first fruit from the new partnership is a lively cover of The Who's 1971 classic Won't Get Fooled Again, which, if nothing else, certainly proves that Sargent can do that scream.

The track, which will be released as a limited edition 7" single on October 30, was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who worked on Skid Row's 2022 studio album The Gang's All Here, their sole album with singer Erik Grönwall, who departed two years later to focus on treatment for leukaemia.

Sargent is Skid Row's fifth lead singer since the departure of Sebastian Bach in 1996. He follows Johnny Solinger (1999-2015), Tony Harnell (2015), ZP Theart (2015-2022) and Grönwall.

Fans will get their first opportunity to see Sargent in action when the band head out on tour next year. His debut show is currently scheduled to take place at the Rancho Mirage The Show at Agua Caliente, CA, on March 3. The band are also on the bill at next year's Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Full dates below.

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Mar 05: Rancho Mirage The Show at Agua Caliente, CA

Mar 20: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Apr 02: Kansas City VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's, MO

Apr 03: Welch Island Event Center, MN

Apr 09: Mashantucket Foxwoods, CT

Apr 10: Atlantic City Borgata, NJ

Apr 16: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Apr 17: Reno Silver Legacy Casino, NV

Apr 18: Shelton Little Creek Casino, WA

Apr 23: Quapaw Downstream Casino, OK

Apr 24: Grant Choctaw Casino, OK

May 09: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL *

May 14: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 29: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Sep 25: French Lick French Lick Resort, IN

* Festival date

