Faith No More cancel US tour as Mike Patton cites mental health issues

Faith No More and Mr Bungle have both cancelled upcoming shows, with frontman Mike Patton citing mental health issues.

Faith No More's first US tour in first years was due to start on September 16 at Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, MO. (full list of affected dates below), while Mr Bungle had two shows booked: one at this year's Riot Fest on September 19, and a warm-up show two days previously at Radius Chicago.

"Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates," said Patton on Facebook. "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon."

The other members of Faith No More - Billy Gould, Roddy Bottum, Mike Bordin and Jon Hudson - released their own statement, which read, "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.



"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heart-breaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us - hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.



"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now."

Faith No More are due to play in Australia and New Zealand in February 2022, with UK and European dates scheduled for June and July.

Sep 16: Maryland Heights Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sep 18: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 21: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 22: Newport Ovation Pavilion, KY

Sep 24: Kansas City Grinders, MO

Sep 25: Indianola Knotfest, IA

Oct 10: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 15: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 16: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Oct 18: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 22: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Oct 23: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA