Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has confirmed he has deleted his social media accounts, telling internet trolls "you don't exist."

The vocalist says online criticism of him or his band is no longer a concern since he came off of all major social media platforms.

He only communicates with fans online via his Substack, which requires a paid subscription.

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Asked by The Break Down With Nath & Johnny how he feels when people post negative comments online, Blythe says: "They can't, because I deleted my social media.

"Bad news for you guys. You don't exist. I'm not on social media.

"I have a Substack, but only paid subscribers can comment. Beause if you're gonna insult me, you gotta pay me. And then I'm gonna still block you.

"But you're still paying me. Pay me, motherf***er. This is a business."

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Meanwhile, Lamb Of God have released pro-shot footage of them performing the track Blunt Force Blues during their headline slot at Bloodstock festival in the UK in August.

Metal Hammer's review of the set says the band's live energy and performance levels "set the bar for live metal" music.

Lamb Of God released their latest album Into Oblivion earlier this year.

RANDY BLYTHE TALKS ROUTINE, BEATING INTERNET TROLLS, GETTING LOST ON PURPOSE & MORE - Interview - YouTube Watch On

Lamb Of God - Blunt Force Blues (Live at Bloodstock 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Oct 30: Headbangers Boat, Miami, FL

Dec 05: Knotfest, Mexico City, Mexico



Jan 16: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jan 19: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: BP Pulse Arena, Birmingham, UK

Jan 23: London The O2, UK

Jan 26: Dusseldorf PSD Arena, Germany

Jan 27: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jan 29: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Jan 31: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Feb 02: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Feb 06: Luxembourg Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Feb 07: Amsterdam AFAS Arena, Netherlands

Feb 08: Brussels Vorst National, Belgium

Feb 10: Paris Accor Arena, France

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Arte Hotel Wien Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 19: Fornebu Unity Arena, Norway

Feb 20: Stockholm Avicci Arena, Sweden

Feb 22: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena Parkhallen, Finland

Jul 25: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL