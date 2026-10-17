"Bad news for you guys. You don't exist." Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe deleted his social media accounts to avoid trolls
Lamb Of God frontman confirms he is no longer on social media and limits online interactions to "paid subscribers" to his Substack
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has confirmed he has deleted his social media accounts, telling internet trolls "you don't exist."
The vocalist says online criticism of him or his band is no longer a concern since he came off of all major social media platforms.
He only communicates with fans online via his Substack, which requires a paid subscription.
Asked by The Break Down With Nath & Johnny how he feels when people post negative comments online, Blythe says: "They can't, because I deleted my social media.
"Bad news for you guys. You don't exist. I'm not on social media.
"I have a Substack, but only paid subscribers can comment. Beause if you're gonna insult me, you gotta pay me. And then I'm gonna still block you.
"But you're still paying me. Pay me, motherf***er. This is a business."
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Meanwhile, Lamb Of God have released pro-shot footage of them performing the track Blunt Force Blues during their headline slot at Bloodstock festival in the UK in August.
Metal Hammer's review of the set says the band's live energy and performance levels "set the bar for live metal" music.
Lamb Of God released their latest album Into Oblivion earlier this year.
Lamb of God live dates 2026/2027
Oct 30: Headbangers Boat, Miami, FL
Dec 05: Knotfest, Mexico City, Mexico
Jan 16: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Jan 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Jan 19: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jan 22: BP Pulse Arena, Birmingham, UK
Jan 23: London The O2, UK
Jan 26: Dusseldorf PSD Arena, Germany
Jan 27: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Jan 29: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Jan 31: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Feb 02: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Feb 06: Luxembourg Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Feb 07: Amsterdam AFAS Arena, Netherlands
Feb 08: Brussels Vorst National, Belgium
Feb 10: Paris Accor Arena, France
Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Feb 14: Vienna Arte Hotel Wien Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 16: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Feb 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 19: Fornebu Unity Arena, Norway
Feb 20: Stockholm Avicci Arena, Sweden
Feb 22: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena Parkhallen, Finland
Jul 25: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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