Ghost’s Tobias Forge brings his long-lost death metal band Repugnant back from the dead

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has resurrected his early-2000s death metal band Repugnant and released their first ‘new’ song in 20 years.

Forge has contributed a brand new video for Repugnant’s 2004 song Premature Burial to V/H/S Mixtape, the latest instalment in long-running horror anthology V/H/S.

While Tobias himself sang on the original, this new version features Watain’s Erik Danielsson on vocals. Also appearing on the song are bassist Gustaf Lindström, drummer Thomas Daun and guitarist Gottfrid Åhman, all of whom played in previous incarnations of Repugnant (Lindström also played in an early incarnation of Ghost).

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Forge formed Repugnant in 1998, releasing a series of singles and EPs before they split in 2004. A posthumous album, Epitome Of Darkness, was released in 2006, and the singer briefly put a new version of Repugnant together in the early 2010s, but abandoned it once more to focus on Ghost.

“I don't know if we were good enough or whatever,” Tobias later told Loudwire of Repugnant. “Now, knowing a lot of the things that is required, how many stars that need to align and all the decisions you have to make, I can definitely look back on myself as a 21-year-old and quickly see why I didn't achieve that with Repugnant. I wasn't mature. I wasn't thinking. I wasn't there yet.”

With Ghost currently on hiatus, Forge is reportedly recording a new death metal project. In June, drummer Johan Koleberg – who’s played in Hammerfall, revealed that he was helping Forge prepare drums for a unspecified new music, while Earache Records boss Digby Pearson recently said that the label had signed a “connected-to-Ghost death metal band”’, ading that “apparently, he’s [Tobias] doing a death metal album, as well”, though whether it’s a full Repugnant comeback is unconfirmed.

V/H/S Mixtape is available to stream now on Shudder.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors