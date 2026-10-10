Ghost’s Tobias Forge brings his long-lost death metal band Repugnant back from the dead
A ‘new’ Repugnant song features in the latest instalment of horror franchise V/H/S – and it’s got a black metal A-lister on vocals
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has resurrected his early-2000s death metal band Repugnant and released their first ‘new’ song in 20 years.
Forge has contributed a brand new video for Repugnant’s 2004 song Premature Burial to V/H/S Mixtape, the latest instalment in long-running horror anthology V/H/S.
While Tobias himself sang on the original, this new version features Watain’s Erik Danielsson on vocals. Also appearing on the song are bassist Gustaf Lindström, drummer Thomas Daun and guitarist Gottfrid Åhman, all of whom played in previous incarnations of Repugnant (Lindström also played in an early incarnation of Ghost).
Forge formed Repugnant in 1998, releasing a series of singles and EPs before they split in 2004. A posthumous album, Epitome Of Darkness, was released in 2006, and the singer briefly put a new version of Repugnant together in the early 2010s, but abandoned it once more to focus on Ghost.
“I don't know if we were good enough or whatever,” Tobias later told Loudwire of Repugnant. “Now, knowing a lot of the things that is required, how many stars that need to align and all the decisions you have to make, I can definitely look back on myself as a 21-year-old and quickly see why I didn't achieve that with Repugnant. I wasn't mature. I wasn't thinking. I wasn't there yet.”
With Ghost currently on hiatus, Forge is reportedly recording a new death metal project. In June, drummer Johan Koleberg – who’s played in Hammerfall, revealed that he was helping Forge prepare drums for a unspecified new music, while Earache Records boss Digby Pearson recently said that the label had signed a “connected-to-Ghost death metal band”’, ading that “apparently, he’s [Tobias] doing a death metal album, as well”, though whether it’s a full Repugnant comeback is unconfirmed.
V/H/S Mixtape is available to stream now on Shudder.
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Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.
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