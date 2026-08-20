Ghost share performance of Umbra from forthcoming Skeletour concert film 2 Big To Rig

Ghost have shared a performance of Umbra from their forthcoming Skeletour concert film 2 Big To Rig.

The song was previously released as the fourth single from 2025's Skeletá, the Swedish band's first Billboard chart-topping album.

Directed by Amir Chamdin, 2 Big To Rig captures the band on 16mm film over the course of their two sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes in September last year. The film is described as "a love letter to all those who have shared the Ghost ritual, in-person or otherwise."

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A stunning spectacle blending classic Ghost lore with Gothic symbolism, Brutalist architecture and the light and shade dynamics of a classic 1970s or '80s stadium rock show, the Skeletour launched on April 15, 2025 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and concluded on February 23, 2026 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The tour had a strictly-enforced 'no phones' policy.

The film's title is a reference to the band’s intention to bring the Skeletour to the faithful who were not able to witness the spectacle in person, especially in towns and cities where staging the epic show wasn’t an option logistically.



A press release about 2 Big To Rig reads: "From behind-the-scenes interludes showcasing the crew members that make the band's theatrical vision into nightly reality to the only pro-shot footage of mesmerizing frontman Papa V Perpetua and his band of Nameless Ghouls on the entire phone-free tour, 2 Big To Rig is the definitive document of Ghost's unforgettable "Skeletour" world tour."

Ghost - Umbra (Live in Mexico City) | 2 Big To Rig Haunting Cinemas & IMAX® Worldwide August 26 - YouTube Watch On

The film will be shown in cinemas and IMAX theatres worldwide from August 26.

“[It] creates a nostalgic experience and a fitting farewell to an era for fans," says Kymberli Frueh of Trafalgar Releasing, who worked with the band on their previous concert film Rite Here Right Now in 2024. "We’re proud to share it with cinema audiences worldwide before Ghost takes a well-publicised break. It’s the perfect way to close such a significant chapter in the band’s history and give fans a chance to relive this moment together.”

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Tickets for the film are available here.