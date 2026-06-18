Brian Fallon and The Painkillers announce US, UK and European tour dates

Brian Fallon has announced US, UK and European tour dates, backed by his solo band, The Painkillers.

The Gaslight Anthem frontman will be touring in support of his recently announced solo album, Not Bad For New Jersey, which is set for release via his own Lesser Known Records on September 10.

Fallon has already released three songs from the album. Better Before is "a tortured portrait of unraveling romance", Not Bad For New Jersey is described as a "gloriously ragged homage to Fallon’s beloved home state and all the grit it instilled in him" and new single Pears is a "heavy-hearted but ultimately triumphant track addressed to those born into privilege", apparently.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Taylor Swift), the album features guest appearances from Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, avant-garde guitar legend Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello), and country star Lori McKenna.

Fallon's tour kicks off on September 10 at the Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, and run through to November 15, in Glasgow, where he'll play the Queen Margaret Union.

The general ticket onsale starts on Friday, June 26. Full details here.

Brian Fallon and The Painkillers - Not Bad For New Jersey tour

SEPTEMBER

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sep 10: Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, NY

Sep 11: Woodstock Levon Helm Studios, NY

Sep 12: Somerville Arts at the Armory, MA

Sep 14: Toronto The Opera House, Canada

Sep 15: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Sep 16: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls Theatre, PA

Sep 18: Detroit El Club, MI

Sep 19: Chicago Riot Fest 2026, IL

Sep 20: Milwaukee The Rave Hall,WI

Sep 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Sep 24: Denver The Oriental Theater, CO

Sep 26: Portland The Get Down, OR

Sep 27: Seattle Neumos, WA

Sep 29: San Francisco Rickshaw Stop, CA

Sep 30: Roseville Goldfield Trading Post, CA

Oct 01: Santa Ana Observatory Orange County, CA

Oct 03: San Diego Casbah, CA

Oct 04: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 06: Austin Mohawk (Outdoor Stage), TX

Oct 07: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 09: Atlanta Center Stage (The Loft), GA

Oct 10: Carrboro Cat's Cradle, NIC

Oct 11: Washington DC Black Cat

Oct 13: Philadelphia World Cafe Live (Music Hall), PA

Nov 02: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus,Germany

Nov 06: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Nov 07: AntwerpTrix Club, Belgian

Nov 08: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Nov 10: LondonO2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Nov 11: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Nov 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 15: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK