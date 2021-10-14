Watch the official trailer for new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back

The official trailer for the new Beatles docuseries titled The Beatles: Get Back has been released.

The project was created in collaboration between The Beatles and Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson, and produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison and Jackson, among others.

Divided into three-parts, the series will premiere for three days on Disney+ from November 25 until November 27. Containing never-before-seen and crystal-clear restored footage of the band in January 1969, as Paul McCartney and co. attempt to record 14 new songs in less than three weeks, fans are invited to view the "most intimate" footage of The Beatles ever captured.

The content was filmed during the vital recording sessions that were held in preparation for The Beatles' first live show in over two years. Subsequently, it would also turn out to be their last. Captured by a film crew who were given "unprecedented access" to the band at work, The Beatles: Get Back contains over 57 hours of original footage and more than 150 hours of unheard audio. Until now, the footage has been locked in a vault for over half a century, unseen.

In addition, viewers will be able to view The Beatles’ final performance for the first time in full, as they perform on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters.

Watch the trailer below: