"There was no facade, this was genuine." Take a first look inside Oasis Live ‘25 Opus, the official photo book of "the most anticipated reunion of all time"

Oasis and photographer Simon Emmett have announced details of their collaborative book, Oasis Live ’25 Opus, the "official photographic chronicle" of the band's acclaimed 2025 reunion tour, which the publishers say was "the most anticipated reunion of all time".



Emmett took the photo of Liam and Noel Gallagher which was used alongside the band's August '24 statement that they were reforming, and was subsequently invited to document Oasis' world tour.



"When I saw the reaction to the photo, it was obvious to me that this wasn’t a single event," Emmett says. "The photograph was the beginning of something. I felt strongly that this needed to be documented. There was no facade, this was genuine. We watched the crowd having the time of their lives, but the band and the crew are also having equally as good a time. That’s what was so magical about it."



"Opus is a really appropriate home for something like Oasis Live ‘25," the photographer adds. "They're a unique publisher, and it was a unique tour. I just hope that in some small way that it has captured the essence of joy of it."

A statement from the publisher reads, "The Opus captures the energy, emotion and scale of a tour that brought fans together across generations and goes beyond the stage, showing everything from quiet, candid moments to the full intensity of the live shows, and the connection between the band and their fans.



"Oasis Live ’25 Opus celebrates the band’s live legacy, captured by the very best with unprecedented and unique access with collaboration from both Liam and Noel. Including 100% unseen content, taking fans behind the scenes and to re-live the tour’s highest moments."

You can see images from the book below.

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Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour - YouTube Watch On

The book will be made available in four editions, with deluxe editions featuring 1000 previously unseen images.



The most affordable edition, the 'Live Forever Edition', will be a 336-page hardback costing £65. The most expensive option, the 'Supernova Edition' comes housed in a bespoke flight case-inspired acrylic case, and includes a voice note from Simon Emmett pressed on a 12-inch vinyl record, a commemorative ticket, and two photographic prints signed by Emmett. This edition is limited to 100 copies worldwide, and will sell for £12,000.

All editions can be pre-ordered now.



The first numbered copy of the ‘Supernova Edition’, 001, will be auctioned on November 19, with all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Jane Ashton, Teenage Cancer Trust’s head of music and entertainment, says, "This is such a special fundraiser for us as Oasis have been huge supporters of the charity for almost 25 years, and we're so very grateful to them for choosing us to receive the proceeds from the first edition, as well as be associated with such an iconic tour and product.

"Teenage Cancer Trust exists because cancer care wasn’t made for young people - and we're here to make sure every young person has the treatment, care and support they need. I know that the sale of this first edition will help us be there for more young people who need us, when they need us the most. Thank you Oasis and thank you Opus!"