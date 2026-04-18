Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to duet on Macca's new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane
The two surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr sing on ode to Liverpool called Home to Us
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Paul McCartney has revealed that one of the tracks on his upcoming new solo album will feature a duet with his fellow Beatle Ringo Starr.
The album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, is Sir Paul's first solo record in more than five years and will be released on May 29 via MPL/Capitol.
And we now know that one of the tracks – Home to Us – features Starr on drums and co-vocals with McCartney.Article continues below
McCartney and the album's producer Andrew Watt hosted a liostening party for the album in front of a small audience and explained how each track came together.
Discussing Home to Us, McCartney revealed Starr came into the fold late on and that there has been a misunderstanding over his role.
Variety reports that McCartney said: "Ringo came over to Andrew's studio and played a little bit of drums.
"I think Ringo thought that all he had to do was play a little bit of drums, and Andrew would make some marvellous thing out of it."
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When he asked the producer to play back Ringo's part, McCartney was floored.
He adds: "I thought, 'Wow, that's really good. We should make the track that Ringo hoped, and then get it over to him and complete the circle.'"
This led to McCartney writing a track about growing up in Liverpool and asking Starr to sing with him on it.
Ringo initially misunderstood and only sang on the chorus, which led McCartney to think the drummer wasn't a fan of the track. But after talking it through, the song ended up as a duet which Beatles fans will be eager to hear.
McCartney adds: "It's a duet. It was really nice, because we've never done that. Ringo's never just taken a duet with one of the Beatles, you know? So, there you go. We had it."
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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