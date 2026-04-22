“Something we never could have imagined when this all began”: Songs by melodic death metal pioneers In Flames, At The Gates and Dark Tranquillity to be performed by Gothenburg orchestra

Songs by Swedish melodic death metal innovators In Flames, At The Gates and Dark Tranquillity are set to be played by the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra.

Earlier today (April 22), it was confirmed that the 109-piece orchestra will host two performances, collectively called ‘The Gothenburg Sound’, at Göteborgs Konserthus in the namesake city, where the three bands first formed. They’ll take place on December 4 and 5, and tickets are available now via the orchestra’s website.

At The Gates comment on social media: “It’s a great honour to finally announce that the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra will perform a tribute to the ‘Gothenburg Sound’.

“This has been in the works for quite some time, and hearing our music, together with songs from Dark Tranquillity and In Flames, translated for a full orchestra is something we never could have imagined when this all began.

“GSO is Sweden’s national orchestra and one of Europe’s premier orchestras, so to be recognised like this by our hometown is truly special.”

The performances will be led by conductor Josef Rhedin, with the songs having been rearranged for the orchestra by Johan Lindström and composer John Metcalfe. Metcalfe has previously worked with such artists as U2, Coldplay and Peter Gabriel.

The concerts are dedicated to late At The Gates singer Tomas Lindberg, who died last September aged 52, after being diagnosed with the rare oral cancer adenoid cystic carcinoma in December 2023.

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In Flames, At The Gates and Dark Tranquillity formed in the late 80s and early 90s. They each rose up the death metal ranks with a melodic take on the genre that featured New Wave Of British Heavy Metal-style guitar harmonies, as well as influence from thrash and folk. Due to the musical similarities and the bands’ shared hometown, the movement was dubbed the Gothenburg Sound by the press.

All of the bands moved on in the late 90s – with some At The Gates members starting the thrashers The Haunted after their 1996 breakup, while In Flames transitioned towards nu metal and Dark Tranquillity integrated more goth – but the Gothenburg Sound was wildly influential on the next generation of Western metal.

Stars of the 2000s’ New Wave Of American Heavy Metal, such as Trivium and Killswitch Engage, cited the bands as influences and went on to become some of the best-selling metal acts of the decade.

In Flames returned to their melodic death metal roots with their last album, 2023’s Foregone, and Dark Tranquillity put out their latest effort Endtime Signals in 2024. At The Gates (who reunited in 2008) will release The Ghost Of A Future Dead this Friday, April 24. The album features vocal takes that Lindberg tracked before his cancer surgery in early 2024.