"Ronnie James Dio is in the Hall Of Fame and so am I." Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley shares his feelings on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

It's only taken a few decades of being overlooked, but in 2026 Iron Maiden will finally enter the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. It's not just the classic line-up of the band that are being inducted, either: former members of the band have been added in the roll-call, including ex-singers Paul Di'Anno, who passed away in October 2024, and Blaze Bayley, who sang on 1995's The X Factor and Virtual XI in 1998.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Bayley shares how he feels about the nomination.

“It’s crazy, really!" he admits. "When I started out, I just wanted to be like Ronnie James Dio, and Dio is in the Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame and so am I. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is another level entirely, it’s not really ‘rock’n’roll’ as we think of it, it’s the music business hall of fame because it has everybody. So it’s absolutely wild!"

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"I’ve had so many messages saying congratulations," he continues. "It’s a really big deal for a lot of people; for me, I just feel so lucky to be considered in the same breath as some of the other artists on there. Multi-platinum artists! It feels like a real privilege to be nominated.”

Maiden have been notoriously prickly about their exclusion from the HoF in the past, singer Bruce Dickinson dubbed it an "utter, complete load of bollocks" in 2022, while bassist and band leader Steve Harris admitted to Hammer in 2023 he'd "never been bothered with it."

Longtime Maiden manager Rod Smallwood did share a positive statement about the band's nomination when it was announced.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees," he wrote. "Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!"

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As well as Maiden, this year's inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Oasis, Joy Division/New Order, Rick Rubin, Sade, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah and more. The official induction ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14, with a broadcast of the event expected to air on Hulu and Disney+ in December.

Maiden are set to spend much of 2026 celebrating their 50th anniversary, including their own massive multi-day festival at Knebworth in July. In March, it was announced that Blaze Bayley would headline the Friday night of the event (July 10).

The band will also continue the Run For Your Lives World Tour in May, with shows in Europe, North America and South America, before hitting Australia, New Zealand and Japan in November, with the final date currently set for Yokahoma in Japan on November 25. The band have previously indicated this will be the final show they play until "at least 2028".