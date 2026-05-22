East Anglian rock goliaths The Darkness have released a new single, Masters of the Universe. The song is the theme tune to this year's long-awaited He-Man movie Masters Of The Universe, which premiered earlier this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"When He-Man asked whether we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic Masters of the Universe, we dusted off our trusty loincloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER," say the band. "Also, Brian May was there.”

The epoch-shattering new song, which sits somewhere between King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man and the entirety of Queen II, was written by Justin and Dan Hawkins – who also produced and mixed the track – alongside Daniel Pemberton, composer of the film's soundtrack.

Latest Videos From Louder

Earlier this week, more music from the movie emerged, with Queen guitarist Brian May contributing a triumphant guitar solo to Eternia, a track named after the fantasy planet that serves as the film's main setting.

The Darkness are scheduled to support Iron Maiden at their Knebworth show in July, and will release a best-of collection, Crock Of Hits, in October. The Best Of The Darkness UK arena tour follows in December. Full dates below.

Masters Of The Universe stars English actor Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man, 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto as the evil sorcerer Skeletor, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. It's on general release from June 5.

Masters of the Universe (from "Masters of the Universe") - YouTube Watch On

Jun 12: Penmarc'h God Save The Kouign, France

Jul 07: Villafranca Di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy

Jul 08: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy

Jul 11: Stevenage Knebworth Park, UK

Jul 31: Notodden Bok & Blueshus, Norway

Aug 08: Newquay Boardmasters, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 16: London The O2, UK

Find The Darkness tickets.