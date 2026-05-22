"We dusted off our trusty loincloths and assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness." Listen to The Darkness's epic theme song for the new Masters Of The Universe movie
The Darkness and He-Man, together at last. Also, there's a Best Of collection from Justin Hawkins & Co. on the way
East Anglian rock goliaths The Darkness have released a new single, Masters of the Universe. The song is the theme tune to this year's long-awaited He-Man movie Masters Of The Universe, which premiered earlier this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
"When He-Man asked whether we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic Masters of the Universe, we dusted off our trusty loincloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER," say the band. "Also, Brian May was there.”
The epoch-shattering new song, which sits somewhere between King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man and the entirety of Queen II, was written by Justin and Dan Hawkins – who also produced and mixed the track – alongside Daniel Pemberton, composer of the film's soundtrack.
Earlier this week, more music from the movie emerged, with Queen guitarist Brian May contributing a triumphant guitar solo to Eternia, a track named after the fantasy planet that serves as the film's main setting.
The Darkness are scheduled to support Iron Maiden at their Knebworth show in July, and will release a best-of collection, Crock Of Hits, in October. The Best Of The Darkness UK arena tour follows in December. Full dates below.
Masters Of The Universe stars English actor Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man, 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto as the evil sorcerer Skeletor, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. It's on general release from June 5.
The Darkness: 2026 Live Dates
Jun 12: Penmarc'h God Save The Kouign, France
Jul 07: Villafranca Di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy
Jul 08: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy
Jul 11: Stevenage Knebworth Park, UK
Jul 31: Notodden Bok & Blueshus, Norway
Aug 08: Newquay Boardmasters, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK
Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK
Dec 16: London The O2, UK
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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