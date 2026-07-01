Birmingham Museum to host one-day event in honour of Ozzy Osbourne

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery are hosting a one-day event in honour of late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Legacy of a Madman: A tribute to the Prince of Darkness – which is in addition to the Museum's ongoing Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition – will take place on July 25 in the Industrial Gallery.

"Legacy of a Madman is a free memorial and legacy event celebrating the lives, music and cultural impact of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath," say the organisers. "Created in partnership with Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, the event brings together fans, musicians and the wider community to celebrate Birmingham's place as the birthplace of heavy metal and honour the artists who inspired generations around the world."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The event is being held in conjunction with a pair of guided walks, which will take participants through some of the most significant landmarks in Ozzy's story, before arriving at BMAG for two hours of live music.

The walk departs from BMAG at 10am on the 25th, with a second leaving at noon, and will visit the Black Sabbath Bridge and the Black Sabbath Bench, the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street, Ozzy the Bull at New Street Station, and the Crown Pub, widely recognised as the birthplace of Black Sabbath. The live music runs from 2pm to 4pm, and an after-party will follow.

The event's organisers include Children Of The Grave Bookings, an organisation dedicated to the preservation of Birmingham's musical heritage, and the UK branch of the Black Label Society, who organised the fan memorial held just days after Ozzy's passing in July 2025.

For more information, visit the Children Of The Grave Bookings Instagram page.