"I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped." Iron Maiden announce deal with creatives behind the ABBA Voyage virtual show
Could there be a virtual Iron Maiden show experience in the future?
Fresh from their first-ever festival, Eddfest, which took place at Knebworth this past weekend, Iron Maiden have revealed details of a huge business partnership with Pophouse Entertainment.
The band have sold a stake in their publishing rights and master music rights, as well as their name, image, and likeness rights, to the Swedish company – they are the founding investors and brains behind the ABBA Voyage virtual show in London.
This means that Iron Maiden can "pursue new creative ventures that connect with existing fans as well as bringing their extensive catalogue to new audiences" over the next decade.
“I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped," said manager Rod Smallwood. "The interest in the band has never been bigger, and this strategic partnership, which we’ve been quietly working together on now for over a year, has already had results with the progress on the 'Infinite Dreams Museum' and the filming of the current show.”
"Rod and Andy [Taylor, joint CEOs of Phantom Music] have always encouraged and inspired us to take chances in developing Eddie and the worlds he inhabits, such as horror, gaming, or comic books," adds Dave Shack, Managing Director of Phantom Music and Iron Maiden co-manager. "The band provides the cornerstone of what Maiden is – superlative music and incredible live shows, and the Phantom team have focused on developing parts of Maiden lore that we think our fans will embrace and enjoy. Such Maiden-related initiatives include an award-winning mobile game, a global fan club offering, a vibrant drinks business, books and comics, and, of course, merchandising in all its forms. It’s absolutely one of the greatest sandpits for a creative to play in – and Pophouse have already shown they belong in it.”
For our review of Eddfest, go here.
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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