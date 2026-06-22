It has been announced that the iconic throne from Ozzy Osbourne's final ever performance is going on display in his hometown. The impressive and extremely metal-looking chair, which was crafted especially for Ozzy and was last seen at the epic Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham last July, will be added to the Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery.

Fans will be able to get an up close and personal look at the throne for free after Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne donated it to the exhibition, which has proven extremely popular and is currently set to run until September this year.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Back to the Beginning, it feels fitting that Ozzy’s throne, which has now become synonymous with his final performance, would be placed in the museum, where it can be seen by the fans who loved him," says Sharon.

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“We are delighted to be able to display Ozzy’s throne at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery," add Sara Wajid and Zak Mensah, co-chief executives at Birmingham Museums Trust. "This extraordinary object is instantly recognisable to fans around the world and represents a powerful final chapter in Ozzy’s remarkable career.

"As we mark the first anniversary of his passing, it offers visitors a special opportunity to come together, remember Ozzy and celebrate the legacy of a true Birmingham legend.”

“Since the momentous Back to the Beginning gig last year, Central BID has been working closely with the Osbourne family to bring Ozzy’s throne back to Birmingham, so fans can see it up close and feel the spirit of Ozzy is still with everyone," says Sam Watson, chair of Central BID Birmingham

“We were determined to bring this iconic throne back to Ozzy’s home city first, a place he loved so much and for his fans to be able to visit, and we are grateful to Sharon and her family for allowing us to make this happen.”

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Birmingham City Council member Deborah Harries adds: “Ozzy Osbourne is one of Birmingham’s most foremost cultural figures, and it is only right that we continue to honour his extraordinary legacy here in the city where his journey began.

“The return of his iconic throne to Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery gives fans and visitors a powerful new way to connect with his story at what is an emotional moment, marking a year since his passing.

"This exhibition has already welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors and demonstrates the global pull of Birmingham’s musical heritage. We’re proud to support this collaboration with Birmingham Museums Trust and partners, which not only celebrates Ozzy’s life but also brings people into the heart of our city.

Harries also notes: "Working closely with partners we will be promoting other Sabbath-related activity to experience in the city over the summer.”

The Back To The Beginning event, which took place at Villa Park in Aston on July 5, just up the road from where Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward grew up, served as Ozzy Osbourne's final show, with the heavy metal legend passing away just over two weeks later. Over 640,000 people are estimated to have visited the Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero since it first opened one month before the show.