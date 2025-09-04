Last month, we asked our readers to identify the "Big Four" of classic rock, the names to feature should a new Mount Rushmore be carved in the South Dakota hills. Suffice to say, our readers had some ideas.

"So, my top four from the First Golden Age of Classic Rock would be Aerosmith, Kiss, Montrose and Bruce Springsteen," writes GregShroder, immediately introducing the possibility of a second Mount Rushmore. "For today's Second Golden Age of Classic Rock, I'd nominate Dirty Honey, Goodbye June, Thundermother and NOBRO."

Controversial! Two big fours!

Clearly, the construction would be informed by the definition of 'classic rock' itself, which seems to vary depending on who you ask. For some, it's a sound – irrespective of time period – and for others it's very much rooted in a specific span of years.

"I'm cheating by listing four from the 1960s and four from the 1970s," says reader mflemmer0429, "not necessarily based on who my favourites are (as some do), but who were the biggest. 1960s: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Led Zeppelin (yes, their first two albums were 60s, and they were already colossal). 1970s: Pink Floyd (didn't hit their stride until Meddle in 1971), Queen, Van Halen, Eagles. AC/DC gradually gained momentum through the 70s but really became colossal in 1980, and would definitely be on my 80s list."

Mark Maje has a similar approach, with two entirely separate Big Fours, the first including the Beatles, the Stones, Led Zeppelin and The Who, the second quartet comprising Aerosmith, The Doors, Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

"What is 'Classic Rock' seems to be the key question," muses esniii. "It's so broad a concept that it's impossible to answer objectively.

"Few would argue with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, but those are all UK bands, and there are many deserving North American candidates. Jimi Hendrix Experience blended US and UK players, The Doors were a West Coast band, as were Eagles. On the folkier side, Crosby, Stills, Nash (& Young), along with Neil Young's solo work, are very impressive, and everyone seems to owe a debt to Bob Dylan, not forgetting The Band.

"What about Southern Rock, where Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers were unforgettable, with an honourable mention to the tragically short-lived Derek & the Dominos?

"In prog there's Pink Floyd, Yes and Genesis to contend with, but other UK groups such as The Kinks and The Who and Queen need to be mentioned as well.

"And hard rock should include Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and AC/DC at a minimum.

"Then we might consider other hugely popular performers like Billy Joel, Elton John, and loads of others."

That's a pretty comprehensive list of big names, but there are plenty of other suggestions for the stonemasons to consider: The Grateful Dead, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Rush, Blue Öyster Cult, Elvis Presley, Guns N' Roses, Poison, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Rainbow, King Crimson, Metallica, Elton John, Chas & Dave (!?), Uriah Heep, the Beach Boys, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chicago, Humble Pie, Grand Funk Railroad, Sly & The Family Stone, Moby Grape, Jethro Tull, Young Rascals, The Turtles, Paul Revere & The Raiders and many more.

Clearly, this isn't a debate we're going to settle with any degree of finality. But the comments do enable us to identify a specific Big Four based on the overall direction and spirit of the discussion. The result is an uncontroversial choice, even if many will disagree, and even if the names don't adhere to everyone's idea of what comprises 'classic rock'.

The Beatles. The Rolling Stones. The Who. Led Zeppelin.

That's your Big Four. Official.

Start carving.