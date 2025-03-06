Motley Crue postpone Las Vegas residency for singer Vince Neil to undergo medical procedure

By
( )
published

Motley Crue will now launch their Las Vegas run in September as Vince Neil takes a step back on doctors' orders

Motley Crue studio portrait
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Motley Crue have postponed their Las Vegas residency for singer Vince Neil to undergo a medical procedure.

The glam rock icons were due to kick off the run of 11 Vegas dates later this month, but will now take to the stage in September and October instead.

They announced the shows last year and were due to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM between March 28 and April 19.

The postponement is attributed to a "required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."

In a statement, Neil says: "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this spring, I'm truly sorry.

"My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage.

"Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

His bandmates Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx and John 5 add in a joint statement: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September.

"We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."

The rescheduled dates are available below.

Posted by MotleyCrue on 

Motley Crue Las Vegas Residency 2025 - rescheduled dates

Sep 12: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 13: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 20: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 26: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Oct 01: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV
Oct 03: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

More about metal hammer
Aftershock 2025 artists

Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and A Perfect Circle among over 100 bands announced for Aftershock festival 2025
Bobby Liebling looking like a muppet, next to a Bobby Liebling puppet

Someone’s made a wide-eyed Bobby Liebling puppet amidst all the Pentagram memes and I desperately want to buy it
Aftershock 2025 artists

Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and A Perfect Circle among over 100 bands announced for Aftershock festival 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
Aftershock 2025 artists
Bring Me The Horizon, Korn, Deftones and A Perfect Circle among over 100 bands announced for Aftershock festival 2025
Mark Hoppus with ‘Crude Oil (Vettriano)’
“I want to be a f***ing Medici.” A Banksy original formerly owned by Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has sold for £4.3million at auction, and the punk rocker wants to use the money to buy work from upcoming artists.
Bobby Liebling looking like a muppet, next to a Bobby Liebling puppet
Someone’s made a wide-eyed Bobby Liebling puppet amidst all the Pentagram memes and I desperately want to buy it
Pink Floyd
Stunning new 4K trailer for Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII revealed
Iron Maiden in 1982
“We just told them to get out!” Why Iron Maiden have banned record label staff from the studio since 1982
Oasis in 2024
"He’s back on the drugs, unreliable." Liam Gallagher suggests that the new Oasis line-up will include Peppa Pig, two close friends from Sesame Street, and a character from a cult 1970s TV show, but not Spongebob Squarepants
Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984
"People had issues with how he treated people – he was emotionally abusive, he was physically abusive." Prince documentary director addresses Netflix cancellation, says the star's representatives were unable to "confront his humanity"
Big Big Train
Big Big Train share new live clip of The Last English King
Papa V Perpetua
Watch Ghost's new video Satanized and meet new frontman Papa V Perpetua as the band officially announce brand new album Skeletá
Elton John in 2025 and DJ Provai of Kneecap in 2024
“What they talk about is political, and there’s not many bands that do that”: Elton John heaps praise on Ireland’s breakout hip-hop stars Kneecap