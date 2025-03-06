Motley Crue postpone Las Vegas residency for singer Vince Neil to undergo medical procedure

Motley Crue have postponed their Las Vegas residency for singer Vince Neil to undergo a medical procedure.

The glam rock icons were due to kick off the run of 11 Vegas dates later this month, but will now take to the stage in September and October instead.

They announced the shows last year and were due to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM between March 28 and April 19.

The postponement is attributed to a "required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors."

In a statement, Neil says: "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this spring, I'm truly sorry.

"My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage.

"Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His bandmates Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx and John 5 add in a joint statement: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September.

"We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."

The rescheduled dates are available below.

Posted by MotleyCrue on

Sep 12: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 13: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 17: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 19: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 20: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 24: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 26: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 27: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 01: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV