Syrian death metal singer to play landmark gig at Imperial War Museum

By Dave Everley

Maysaloon frontman Jake Shuker will become first Syrian metal musician to play the UK

Watch Roadkill, the story of Ben Stiller's teenage punk band Capital Punishment

By Dave Everley

Hollywood star Ben Stiller’s punk band Capital Punishment have dropped a brand new documentary

Watch Babymetal’s explosive video for PA PA YA!!

By Dave Everley

Kawaii metal icons Babymetal drop clip for new single from upcoming album Metal Galaxy

Phil Anselmo: Down could reunite for 2020 anniversary shows

By Dave Everley

Stoner supergroup Down plan to mark 25th anniversary of debut album NOLA says Phil Anselmo

The Flower Kings and Kayak announce joint European tour

By Dave Everley

Swedish prog giants The Flower Kings and Dutch veterans Kayak unite in December 2019

Joe Satriani: door is always open for Chickenfoot reunion

By Dave Everley

“We’d all do it in a second,” says guitarist Joe Satriani of possible reunion with Sammy Hagar in Chickenfoot

Watch Suicide Silence’s bludgeoning cover of Korn’s Blind

By Dave Everley

US deathcore band Suicide Silence tackle Korn’s nu metal classic on new live album

Metal Hammer
Amazon Prime Day 2019: bag yourself 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p

By Louder

Get millions of songs at your fingertips for less than a quid

Watch Steven Tyler sing classic Beatles song with Paul McCartney

By Dave Everley

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler joined Paul McCartney to duet on Helter Skelter in Las Vegas

Classic Rock

Babymetal announce new album Metal Galaxy

By Dave Everley

J-Metal duo Babymetal will unleash third album Metal Galaxy on October 11

Metal Hammer
Ozzy Osbourne, Steven Adler and Till Lindemann

Here are the 13 biggest news stories of the week

By Scott Munro

It’s been another busy week in the world of rock, metal and prog – here are the stories that hit the headlines

Louder
Iron Maiden packshot

Iron Maiden announce the third instalment of The Studio Collection Remastered

By Briony Edwards

The third part of Iron Maiden's The Studio Collection Remastered will include Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World and will be released in July

Classic Rock
The day Aerosmith made history and changed the internet as we know it

By Fraser Lewry

In June 1994, Aerosmith offered up Head First, a track from the Get A Grip sessions, as a free download on CompuServe

2000trees Festival: the essential playlist, by Rolo Tomassi

By Briony Edwards

2000trees Festival is on us once again, and Rolo Tomassi's James Spence is on hand to provide your essential festival playlist

Metal Hammer

Hammer's 13: This week's best new music in metal

By Alice Pattillo

Our weekly round-up of the very best new tracks in heavy rock

Metal Hammer
Tracks Of The Week

Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from Tyler Bryant, Alter Bridge and more...

By Polly Glass

Eight delicious mouthfuls of the sweetest, fruitiest slices from this week's rock pie

Classic Rock
Babymetal at Glastonbury festival

Here’s what happened when Babymetal played Glastonbury

By Merlin Alderslade

The disciples of the Fox God Babymetal made a big impact at Europe’s biggest festival

Metal Hammer

6 Things we learned at Birmingham's Home of Metal Summer Exhibitions 2019

By Alice Pattillo

It's been 50 years since Black Sabbath emerged from the industrial depths of Birmingham and the city is celebrating with an entire summer of metal exhibitions and events

Metal Hammer

Listen to South African slam deathers Vulvodynia's brutal new album feat. Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad

By Alice Pattillo

Crushingly brutal South African slam metallers Vulvodynia exclusively stream their new album Mob Justice featuring members of The Black Dahlia Murder and Malevolence

Metal Hammer
Rebellion festival 2019 line-up

Your ultimate guide to Rebellion Festival 2019, by the bands who'll be there

By Briony Edwards

Descendents! The Stranglers! The Damned! We get the bands heading to Rebellion Festival 2019 to assemble your must-see guide

Louder
Copenhell punters storming the gates

10 reasons why you need to go to Copenhell festival

By Alice Pattillo

Take a look inside Denmark's premier metal festival, which had its ten year anniversary this year, and discover your new favourite European heavy metal destination spot!

Metal Hammer
Beastwars

Listen to Beastwars' new album chronicling vocalist's battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Alice Pattillo

Listen exclusively to Beastwars' new album IV and learn, in his own words, how vocalist Matt Hyde overcame Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Metal Hammer
The story behind Faith No More's From Out Of Nowhere

The Story Behind The Song: From Out Of Nowhere by Faith No More

By Greg Prato

In 1989, the keyboard-driven From Out Of Nowhere helped catapult Faith No More to major stardom

Classic Rock

The 20 greatest cover versions, by Fear Factory's Burton C. Bell

By Burton C. Bell

Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell knows a thing or two about cover versions.

Louder
A shot of deftones live

Deftones: How we made Around The Fur

By Stephen Hill

Deftones remember the making of Around The Fur, the record that set the template for their sound. It involved skating, Max Cavalera and a dodgy Maccy D’s trip...

Metal Hammer
Latest Reviews

View more

Mike Oldfield: Tubular Bells - Album Of The Week Club review

By Classic Rock

Tubular Bells' iconic status grows as the years pass, its importance underlined when Mike Oldfield performed it at the opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics

Heilung's Furtha is an album of unstoppable primal power

By Dom Lawson

The amplified historians deliver another psychedelic sermon

Metal Hammer
Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires: Rise album review

By Emma Johnston

California’s starriest hobby band, Hollywood Vampires, pull back the covers for their second album Rise

Classic Rock

Jane Weaver - Loops In The Secret Society album review

By Joe Banks

Not yet rated

Jane Weaver takes us on a journey both back through time and into the future with this seamless collection

Prog

Black metal legends Darkthrone prove they're more metal than ever with new album

By Alice Pattillo

The legendary duo seamlessly blend their genre-defining strain of blackened metal with their expert knowledge of heavy music in the relentlessly riffy Old Star

Metal Hammer

Gaahl steps away from his black metal roots in new album GastiR - Ghosts Invited

By Dayal Patterson

The black metal icon takes a turn for the unexpected with the new album from Gaahls Wyrd

Metal Hammer
Duff McKagen - Tenderness

Duff McKagan's Tenderness: less Sunset Strip, more rootsy Americana

By Dave Everley

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan dials down the rock and ups the country quotient on second solo release Tenderness

Classic Rock
Gong

Gong: The Universe Also Collapses album review

By Joe Banks

Not yet rated

Gong: The Next Generation makes another great leap forward...

Prog
Banco Del Mutuo Soccorso

Banco del Mutuo Soccorso: Transiberiana album review

By Rachel Mann

Not yet rated

Italian masters make a triumphant return...

Prog
Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul: Summer Of Sorcery

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul: Summer Of Sorcery album review

By Kris Needs

Timely defiance from E Street Band legend Little Steven, with new album Summer Of Sorcery

Classic Rock
The Wildhearts - Renaissance Men

The Wildhearts' Renaissance Men is dark, heavy... and triumphant

By Neil Jeffries

The Wildhearts' first album in 10 years, Renaissance Men, ticks all the right boxes – arriba!

Classic Rock
Van der Graaf Generator

Van der Graaf Generator: The Aerosol Grey Machine album review

By Joe Banks

Not yet rated

Lavish 50th anniversary reissue for VdGG’s elusive debut album

Prog
Alan Parsons

Alan Parsons: The Secret album review

By Grant Moon

Not yet rated

Studio ace Alan Parsons has been tempted back into recording a new album, after 15 years away. Can he weave his sonic magic once more?

Prog
