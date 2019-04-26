Syrian death metal singer to play landmark gig at Imperial War Museum
Maysaloon frontman Jake Shuker will become first Syrian metal musician to play the UK
It’s been another busy week in the world of rock, metal and prog – here are the stories that hit the headlines
The third part of Iron Maiden's The Studio Collection Remastered will include Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World and will be released in July
In June 1994, Aerosmith offered up Head First, a track from the Get A Grip sessions, as a free download on CompuServe
2000trees Festival is on us once again, and Rolo Tomassi's James Spence is on hand to provide your essential festival playlist
Our weekly round-up of the very best new tracks in heavy rock
Eight delicious mouthfuls of the sweetest, fruitiest slices from this week's rock pie
The disciples of the Fox God Babymetal made a big impact at Europe’s biggest festival
It's been 50 years since Black Sabbath emerged from the industrial depths of Birmingham and the city is celebrating with an entire summer of metal exhibitions and events
Crushingly brutal South African slam metallers Vulvodynia exclusively stream their new album Mob Justice featuring members of The Black Dahlia Murder and Malevolence
Descendents! The Stranglers! The Damned! We get the bands heading to Rebellion Festival 2019 to assemble your must-see guide
Take a look inside Denmark's premier metal festival, which had its ten year anniversary this year, and discover your new favourite European heavy metal destination spot!
Listen exclusively to Beastwars' new album IV and learn, in his own words, how vocalist Matt Hyde overcame Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
In 1989, the keyboard-driven From Out Of Nowhere helped catapult Faith No More to major stardom
Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell knows a thing or two about cover versions.
Deftones remember the making of Around The Fur, the record that set the template for their sound. It involved skating, Max Cavalera and a dodgy Maccy D’s trip...
Tubular Bells' iconic status grows as the years pass, its importance underlined when Mike Oldfield performed it at the opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics
The amplified historians deliver another psychedelic sermon
California’s starriest hobby band, Hollywood Vampires, pull back the covers for their second album Rise
Jane Weaver takes us on a journey both back through time and into the future with this seamless collection
The legendary duo seamlessly blend their genre-defining strain of blackened metal with their expert knowledge of heavy music in the relentlessly riffy Old Star
The black metal icon takes a turn for the unexpected with the new album from Gaahls Wyrd
Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan dials down the rock and ups the country quotient on second solo release Tenderness
Gong: The Next Generation makes another great leap forward...
Italian masters make a triumphant return...
Timely defiance from E Street Band legend Little Steven, with new album Summer Of Sorcery
The Wildhearts' first album in 10 years, Renaissance Men, ticks all the right boxes – arriba!
Lavish 50th anniversary reissue for VdGG’s elusive debut album
Studio ace Alan Parsons has been tempted back into recording a new album, after 15 years away. Can he weave his sonic magic once more?